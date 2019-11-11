TTUHSC named one of the best for vets in the nation

Military Times’ newest Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 ranked Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 10th in the country under the category of Career and Technical Colleges.

Military Times surveyed hundreds of universities from across the country on their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, military-supportive cultures and other factors.

TTUHSC Interim President and Provost Lori Rice-Spearman said the university offers exceptional support and service to those who have served their country.

TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center offers the following services:

>> Certification of Benefits — assist students with the frequently confusing and time-sensitive process of applying for and managing federal and state benefits.

>> Priority Enrollment/Registration — to the greatest extent possible, student veterans at TTUHSC will receive priority registration before other populations of students. This will enable the School Certifying Official to certify students for benefits early so students may receive financial aid on time, receive VA books/supply stipends early and any housing allowances begin on time.

>> Deferments — prescribe a standard deferment for any student eligible for state or federal military related student financial assistance programs for military veterans or their family member and to defer payment of tuition and fees by up to 90 days from the receipt of proof of eligibility.

>> Waivers — assist military-affiliated students identified as non-residents of Texas with waivers of non-resident tuition.

>> Veteran ID Card Designation — in partnership with the Texas Tech University ID Card Office, student veterans may obtain a VETERAN designation on their TTUHSC student ID card by self-identifying and providing proof of military service to the Veterans Resource Center.

>> Camouflage Recognition Stole — All TTUHSC veterans and service members receive a camo stole at their graduation ceremony, as a token of appreciation for their service to their country.

TTUHSC schools also offer programs and degrees for veterans and those who work with them including:

The School of Nursing offers an accelerated track for veterans with prior military medical training and experience to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. The VBSN track is open to veterans from all branches of the service and is designed to build on the education and experience of the veteran with a system of assessment that will allow for advanced placement in the curriculum based upon demonstration of knowledge and skill.

>> School of Health Professions Graduate Certificate in Veteran Services is a distance education, graduate certificate program designed to provide comprehensive training to serve and work with veterans.