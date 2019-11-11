  • November 11, 2019

TTUHSC named one of the best for vets in the nation - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

TTUHSC named one of the best for vets in the nation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 3:30 pm

TTUHSC named one of the best for vets in the nation oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Military Times’ newest Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 ranked Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 10th in the country under the category of Career and Technical Colleges.

Military Times surveyed hundreds of universities from across the country on their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, military-supportive cultures and other factors.

TTUHSC Interim President and Provost Lori Rice-Spearman said the university offers exceptional support and service to those who have served their country.

TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center offers the following services:

>> Certification of Benefits — assist students with the frequently confusing and time-sensitive process of applying for and managing federal and state benefits.

>> Priority Enrollment/Registration — to the greatest extent possible, student veterans at TTUHSC will receive priority registration before other populations of students. This will enable the School Certifying Official to certify students for benefits early so students may receive financial aid on time, receive VA books/supply stipends early and any housing allowances begin on time.

>> Deferments — prescribe a standard deferment for any student eligible for state or federal military related student financial assistance programs for military veterans or their family member and to defer payment of tuition and fees by up to 90 days from the receipt of proof of eligibility.

>> Waivers — assist military-affiliated students identified as non-residents of Texas with waivers of non-resident tuition.

>> Veteran ID Card Designation — in partnership with the Texas Tech University ID Card Office, student veterans may obtain a VETERAN designation on their TTUHSC student ID card by self-identifying and providing proof of military service to the Veterans Resource Center.

>> Camouflage Recognition Stole — All TTUHSC veterans and service members receive a camo stole at their graduation ceremony, as a token of appreciation for their service to their country.

TTUHSC schools also offer programs and degrees for veterans and those who work with them including:

The School of Nursing offers an accelerated track for veterans with prior military medical training and experience to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. The VBSN track is open to veterans from all branches of the service and is designed to build on the education and experience of the veteran with a system of assessment that will allow for advanced placement in the curriculum based upon demonstration of knowledge and skill.

>> School of Health Professions Graduate Certificate in Veteran Services is a distance education, graduate certificate program designed to provide comprehensive training to serve and work with veterans.

Posted in on Monday, November 11, 2019 3:30 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
32°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: N at 18mph
Feels Like: 20°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 22°
Partly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 48°/Low 31°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 66°/Low 36°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]