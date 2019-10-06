Quick Hits Oct. 6

Award event

The Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women Club has scheduled the 2019 Women of Achievement Award event honoring Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison, sisters and owners of Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at The Petroleum. Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland.

The charity event includes dinner, silent auction and a cash bar.

The proceeds from the auction items goes to MD Anderson Cancer Research. The proceeds from the table sales goes toward the BPW general fund. These funds are used for scholarships for women over the age of 25 who need to further their education in order to better support their families.

Table sponsorships and tickets for the event are available by contacting Lesley Donnell at 553-3752 orLesley.donnell@roberthalf.com.or online.

Meetings

Overeaters Anonymous have scheduled meetings for all eating disorders as follows.

Mondays: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study in the portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland.

Thursdays: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic meeting in the portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland.

Nov. 5: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Lincoln Tower, 311 W. Fourth St.

For more information about the Midland meeting, call 553-1031 or email Jmerritt01@suddenlink.net.

For more information about the Odessa meeting, call 235-3865 or email cbsunbeam@gmail.com.

Permian Basin Poker Series in Midland

The Permian Basin Poker Series is returning to KoJack’s Poker Club, 3205 W Cuthbert Ave., Suite B-9, in Midland, Oct. 12-27.

The Permian Basin Poker Series will be the largest poker series in Texas history, a news release said. The event will include poker tournaments for every budget, including team events, high roller events, and a meet-up game with Johnnie Vibes Poker Pro and YouTube personality.

Those interested in participating can register the day of each event.

Artist reception

The Arts Council of Midland will present the last of its Quarterly Exhibitions series for the year entitled “Visions: 2019” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a reception at 1506 W. Illinois Ave. in Midland.

The exhibit will feature the works of Throckmorton sculptor, Joe Barrington. The exhibit is called “Joe Barrington: Outlier Sculpture” and features 13 metal and painted metal sculptures. Barrington will speak at 6:15 p.m., and refreshments will be served. The reception is free and open to the public.

