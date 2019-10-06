  • October 6, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 6 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Oct. 6

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 6, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Oct. 6 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Award event

The Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women Club has scheduled the 2019 Women of Achievement Award event honoring Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison, sisters and owners of Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at The Petroleum. Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland.

The charity event includes dinner, silent auction and a cash bar.

The proceeds from the auction items goes to MD Anderson Cancer Research. The proceeds from the table sales goes toward the BPW general fund. These funds are used for scholarships for women over the age of 25 who need to further their education in order to better support their families.

Table sponsorships and tickets for the event are available by contacting Lesley Donnell at 553-3752 orLesley.donnell@roberthalf.com.or online.

ON THE NET

>> MidlandBPW.com

 

Meetings

Overeaters Anonymous have scheduled meetings for all eating disorders as follows.

Mondays: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study in the portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland.

Thursdays: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic meeting in the portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland.

Nov. 5: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Lincoln Tower, 311 W. Fourth St.

For more information about the Midland meeting, call 553-1031 or email Jmerritt01@suddenlink.net.

For more information about the Odessa meeting, call 235-3865 or email cbsunbeam@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> oa.org

 

Permian Basin Poker Series in Midland

The Permian Basin Poker Series is returning to KoJack’s Poker Club, 3205 W Cuthbert Ave., Suite B-9, in Midland, Oct. 12-27.

The Permian Basin Poker Series will be the largest poker series in Texas history, a news release said. The event will include poker tournaments for every budget, including team events, high roller events, and a meet-up game with Johnnie Vibes Poker Pro and YouTube personality.

Those interested in participating can register the day of each event.

ON THE NET:

>> VisitMidland.com

 

Artist reception

The Arts Council of Midland will present the last of its Quarterly Exhibitions series for the year entitled “Visions: 2019” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a reception at 1506 W. Illinois Ave. in Midland.

The exhibit will feature the works of Throckmorton sculptor, Joe Barrington. The exhibit is called “Joe Barrington: Outlier Sculpture” and features 13 metal and painted metal sculptures.  Barrington will speak at 6:15 p.m., and refreshments will be served.  The reception is free and open to the public. 

ON THE NET:

>> https://acmidland.org/

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

 

 

 

Posted in on Sunday, October 6, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 61%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 53°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 53°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 64°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]