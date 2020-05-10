MOSC announces 2020-21 slate of events

Less than six weeks after having to cancel the final two events on its 2019-2020 schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale has announced the slate for its 2020-2021 season.

The symphony's 58th season will feature seven events alternating between its Pops and Family Series and the Masterworks Series.

"As always, we try to have a wide variety of musical styles and offerings for our patrons," said Gary Lewis, the musical director and conductor for MOSC. "The trend we've established over the last few years is to alternate back and forth between the Masterworks for more classically oriented music and then Pops for more family-oriented music."

Lewis said logistics force MOSC to schedule well in advance. MOSC announced on March 27 that it was forced to cancel its April and May events.

"As an orchestra, we have to plan two years in advance as far as scheduling the concert hall and engaging our guest artists and getting dates on the calendar," he said. "It's such a detailed process, the planning of a season like this, we try to fit the programs within each program and how they flow over an entire season. There's a whole lot of planning to do. For all those reasons, we have to do this planning significantly in advance."

If the COVID-19 outbreak persists into the fall, full refunds will be issued to patrons should more events be canceled. But, Lewis said, MOSC is hopeful of performing its entire schedule.

"We're in very uncertain times right now," he said. "The health and safety of our patrons and musicians is going to be a priority.

"We're so desperate to get back together as an orchestra and share this great music. The orchestra's been in the Permian Basin for almost 60 years. We feel a real strong pull to get back into the concert hall and be performing, but we'll have to take that as circumstances allow."

The season is scheduled to begin Oct. 10 with "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial In Concert," the first of four offerings in the Pops and Family Series.

"I couldn't be more excited about the programs we have planned for this season," Lewis said. "We're planning to start with the movie 'E.T.' and playing the musical score live while screening the film. We did a similar thing with 'The Wizard of Oz' a couple of seasons ago and it was such a huge hit that we really wanted to do it again. And 'E.T.' is such a cross-generational favorite."

Lewis said there will be times when the boundaries between pop and classical are blurred.

"The lines aren't so clear-cut all the time," he said. "We have a really interesting program scheduled in November which is a Masterworks program in name, but we're also going to be doing some crossover music. Soprano Barbara Padilla, who was a finalist on 'America's Got Talent' a couple of seasons ago, is a wonderful singer. Like all of our musicians, she is able to cross genres pretty easily. We'll be doing everything from opera arias to contemporary Latin pop tunes.

"Later in the season, we have Tony DeSare, who is a fabulous singer, crooner in the Sinatra tradition. Then we end the season with the Music of Queen. From a masterworks point of view and a more popular music point of view, I think we have a wide variety within each program and over the season as a whole.

Tickets are available at the Wagner Noël box office or online https://www.mosc.org/concerts/20-21-concerts-tickets.html . Patrons who subscribe to either series will receive a 3-percent discount. Single-concert tickets will go on sale soon.