Coca-Cola memorabilia creates connections

  • November 24, 2019

  • Quite a Collection

    Tony Venegas|Odessa American

    Odessa native Billie Stillwell holds a 1960s era Barbie doll as part of her Coca-Cola collection at her home. The doll was the first item purchased when Stillwell started the collection more than 15 years ago.

Posted: Sunday, November 24, 2019 4:30 am

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com Odessa American

Billie Stillwell has always been a collector.

Her daughter, Holley Kemper, says that her mother has collections of things ranging from Avon bottles to shoes and thimbles and everything in between.

There is one collection, however, that has grown into something much greater than either of them could have imagined.

Stillwell has a collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia that built up in an additional room at her house before outgrowing it and moving to her bedroom.

“I didn’t have this room when I first started this,” said Stillwell, referring to the additional room. “It didn’t take me long before I figured I was going to have to do something.”

It all got started with a simple purchase more than a decade ago: a 1960s-era Barbie doll dressed in a drum major outfit with the Coca-Cola logo front and center on the hat. She doesn’t remember where she bought it but Kemper does remember that the doll served a purpose.

“This last collection has been really good for her,” Kemper said. “It’s been very good for her since my dad (Herb Stillwell) passed away.”

The items in that collection cover just about everything you could imagine. It includes items ranging from an ice chest and radio to a collection of model planes and magnets. Coca-Cola bottles from around the world are just some of the items that have landed in her collection over the years.

Sometimes getting the stuff back home can be an adventure. Kemper and Stillwell talked about a recent trip to Las Vegas where they bought so much stuff that it had to be shipped back home.

It’s quickly become a family affair as friends and family bring back something new to add.

“She just shops all the time for something different,” Kemper said. “She’s always trying to find something new. My husband looks them up and loves to find out the history behind the items and a lot of them are worth some money.”

In a way, this collection gives the 90-year-old Stillwell a chance to connect with people and share some memories with her family and friends.

“Everybody that meets Nanny knows that she is a collector of Coke,” Kemper said. “So everyone is giving her something and if they see something with Coke on it, they think of Nanny.”

“That’s the only time anyone thinks of me is when they see Coke,” said Stillwell, jokingly.

Stillwell has moved into that room full time and there is no sign that the collection is going to slow down anytime soon. That said, it’s something that encourages everyone to keep going.

“She lived in the big part of the house up until maybe two or three years ago,” Kemper said. She moved into the room now where she stays and a lot of it is so she can sit in her chair and look at her Coke room. It’s cheerful, bright, she loves color and it just really makes her happy.”

