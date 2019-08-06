Quick Hits Aug. 6

Nonprofit showcase

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled the second annual nonprofit showcase from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Odessa Regional Medical Center Auditorium, 520 E. Sixth St.

Nonprofit organizations will be able to connect with local representatives to learn about their programs, upcoming initiatives that they are taking part of and how you can participate as a volunteer. This is also a great opportunity for nonprofits to showcase their work in the community and for leaders in the community to network and look for volunteer or donor opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public.

Reservations are required for an accurate food and beverage count.

Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyxcr3xe

Second Chance Sale

Dress for Success Permian Basin, 5050 E. University Blvd., Suite 7, has scheduled a Second Chance Sale and fundraising event Aug. 15-17.

Aug. 15-16: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., preview for teachers and school employees.

Aug. 17: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., open to the public.

New and gently used women’s clothing, shoes and accessories will be available.

Most items under $10.

All proceeds benefit Dress for Success Permian Basin.

For more information, call 770-8907 or email permianbasin@dressforsuccess.org.

ON THE NET

>> permianbasin.dressforsuccess.org

Clay Shoot to End Hunger

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the second annual Clay Shoot to End Hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM-1379, Midland.

One in 10 will win a custom engraved limited edition Browning C CXS 12 gauge over/under.

Shoot will be limited to 240 shooters.

Sponsorship information available.

For more information, call 570-0290.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5dtddgx