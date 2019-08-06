  • August 6, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 6 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Aug. 6

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 6:30 am

Quick Hits Aug. 6 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Nonprofit showcase

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled the second annual nonprofit showcase from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Odessa Regional Medical Center Auditorium, 520 E. Sixth St.

Nonprofit organizations will be able to connect with local representatives to learn about their programs, upcoming initiatives that they are taking part of and how you can participate as a volunteer. This is also a great opportunity for nonprofits to showcase their work in the community and for leaders in the community to network and look for volunteer or donor opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public.

Reservations are required for an accurate food and beverage count.

Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyxcr3xe

 

Second Chance Sale

Dress for Success Permian Basin, 5050 E. University Blvd., Suite 7, has scheduled a Second Chance Sale and fundraising event Aug. 15-17.

Aug. 15-16: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., preview for teachers and school employees.

Aug. 17: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., open to the public.

New and gently used women’s clothing, shoes and accessories will be available.

Most items under $10.

All proceeds benefit Dress for Success Permian Basin.

For more information, call 770-8907 or email permianbasin@dressforsuccess.org.

ON THE NET

>> permianbasin.dressforsuccess.org

 

Clay Shoot to End Hunger

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the second annual Clay Shoot to End Hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM-1379, Midland.

One in 10 will win a custom engraved limited edition Browning C CXS 12 gauge over/under.

Shoot will be limited to 240 shooters.

Sponsorship information available.

For more information, call 570-0290.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5dtddgx

Posted in on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
77°
Humidity: 61%
Winds: SSE at 6mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 77°
Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 101°/Low 77°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.

thursday

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]