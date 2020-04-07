The 62nd Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition

COVID-19 might have delayed or canceled a number of events over the past month but not being added to that list will be this year’s Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition.

This year will mark the 62nd edition of the event which aims to highlight the talent of artists in and around the West Texas region.

The exhibition is scheduled to run from May 28 until Aug. 9.

But with the threat of COVID-19, Ellen Noël Art Museum curator Daniel Zies says the event will still go on but might just be online, at a worst case scenario.

“I think this is very odd for us this year but we still plan on doing the show this year,” Zies said. “We’re going to have digital submissions this year. If we don’t end up doing the actual show, we’ll do a show online. The juror will be able to select all the pieces that they would normally do it and then we will announce all the winners as part of that digital exhibition.

According to Zies, people will be able to vote online during the two-month period of the exhibition.

“But if we actually get to open the museum, will have people have the option of bringing in their art work if they want to,” Zies said. “But if we don’t, we’ll just do the online version.”

Submissions began on April 2 and will continue until the April 23 deadline.

The awards will include Best of Show in which the winner will also receive a solo show as part of next year’s juried art exhibition as well as a $450 prize.

Second place will be a $450 prize and third place will receive $250.

There will also be honorable mentions ($150 each) as well as college student award and the people’s choice awards.

“We have several more prizes and this year, we’ve been trying hard to cultivate university students not just from Odessa-Midland but West Texas in general,” Zies said. “We have prizes targeted towards them and honorable mentions as well. We’ve been trying to up our prizes a little bit just to get more participation in.”

With the museum closed due to coronavirus, submissions are being made in a digital format. The participants submit digital images of actual artworks to be considered for the juried exhibition.

However, this isn’t the first year that they’ve accepted digital submissions.

“We’re just trying to streamline the process and that’s the way it was last year,” Zies said. “We’re trying to make it easier for people to submit. Previously, people had to bring in their art work, someone came and judged it and if you didn’t get in, you would have to pick up your artwork the night of the opening which was kind of rough.

“But that was when the museum was hosting not running it. Now that the museum is running it, we switched over to a digital version so that everything is easier on the judge and it’s simply easier for the participants and not having to bring everything in. last year when we tried it, it made it a lot easier on everybody.”

How the online exhibition happens is still being decided, according to Zies.

“If it happens that we’re still closed in May, then, we’ll still do the digital edition. We’re still researching how we’re going to do that, like if we’re going to do a Facebook album and then have all the entries in that format but we’re still researching that part. But anyone can still access it online. Regardless of whether we do the exhibition in house or not, we’ll still do the online version. That’s a worst case. Hopefully, mid case would be that if the museum opens and people feel comfortable to bring in their art work, then we might do a smaller version of work that people brought in and that can be on view.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba