  • February 4, 2020

Sul Ross bullrider ranked in top 10 - Odessa American: Local News

Sul Ross bullrider ranked in top 10

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:36 pm

Sul Ross bullrider ranked in top 10 By Travis Hendryx Sul Ross Director of Marketing and Communication Odessa American

ALPINE At just 19 years of age, Sul Ross State University sophomore bull rider Ky Hamilton (Mackay, Queensland, Australia) is among the Top 10 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Ram World standings.

Hamilton is currently ranked eighth in the standings according to the PRCA website.

He scored an 80-point tally to win held Sept. 20-21 the Buffalo Stampede PRCA Rodeo.

Hamilton then polled 83.5 points and finished third held Sept. 19-21 at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair And Rodeo and claimed a second place finish with 74 points Sept. 27-28 at the Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo.

On the college circuit, Hamilton scored 170 points to win the bull ride held Oct. 10-12 at the Frank Phillips College Rodeo at Canadian.

Hamilton is a transfer from Odessa College and came to Alpine with former OC and first-year Sul Ross head coach C.J. Aragon.

“I came to Sul Ross because of coach Aragon and his knowledge of the sport of rodeo,” Hamilton said in an interview last fall. “He has high expectations for the program and instills a work ethic that will take the rodeo team to where it needs to go.”

Hamilton also recently claimed a second place finish in the SWELS Extreme Bulls competition Jan. 22 in Fort Worth. His performance moved him up to No. 4 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) World Standings. He cleared $7,000 in earnings (including ground money) while posting 172 points for the silver.

Cowboy and cowgirl athletes are eligible to compete in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) and the PRCA circuits simultaneously.

The NIRA was established at Sul Ross on Nov. 6, 1948. Sul Ross Rodeo Club president Hank Finger worked with a committee to develop eligibility guidelines, scholastic standards and rodeo structure. The committee created a format for intercollegiate rodeo that would remain consistent throughout the country and provide national recognition for their constituents.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

