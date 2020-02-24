  • February 24, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 24 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Feb. 24

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 5:30 am

Quick Hits Feb. 24

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday.

 

ECISD events

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled the following events for Tuesday.

>> Gonzales Elementary, 2700 Disney St., has scheduled a second grade PTA program at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave., has scheduled a band concert at 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Jordan Elementary, 9400 Rainbow Dr., has scheduled a third grade PTA program at 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Eastside Band Program, Cabaret Concert at 7 p.m. at the Midland Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Admission is $10 and $12 per meal. For more information, email Jeffrey.Whitaker@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

Bowling for Fur Babes

The annual Bowling for Fur Babes tournament benefiting Grand Companions Humane Society has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Lanes, 2208 E. Eighth St.

There will be a silent auction, high awards for male and female bowlers and door prizes will be given out throughout the tournament.

Cost is $30 per person for a 3 game series, which may be mailed to P.O. Box 12126, Odessa, TX 79768.

For more information, contact Sabrehna Everett at 352-0173.

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Monday, February 24, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

