  • December 20, 2019

Doctor enters into agreed order - Odessa American: Local News

Doctor enters into agreed order

Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 3:49 pm

Doctor enters into agreed order

On Dec. 6, the Texas Medical Board and Dr. Roberto Ruiz Jr. entered into an agreed order requiring him to for a period of five years, abstain from the consumption of prohibited substances as defined in the order; participate in the board’s drug testing program; within 30 days obtain an independent medical evaluation by a board certified psychiatrist approved in advance and follow all recommendations made for care and treatment; within one year complete the anger management course offered by the University of California San Diego Physician Assessment and Clinical Education (PACE) program, the TMB bulletin said.

Ruiz also is required to within one year complete at least eight hours of continuing medical education, divided as follows: four hours in ethics and four hours in risk management.

The board found Ruiz pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges: resisting arrest, interfering with emergency request for assistance and assault cause bodily injury and was given two years of community service, the bulletin said.

