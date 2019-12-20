Doctor enters into agreed order

On Dec. 6, the Texas Medical Board and Dr. Roberto Ruiz Jr. entered into an agreed order requiring him to for a period of five years, abstain from the consumption of prohibited substances as defined in the order; participate in the board’s drug testing program; within 30 days obtain an independent medical evaluation by a board certified psychiatrist approved in advance and follow all recommendations made for care and treatment; within one year complete the anger management course offered by the University of California San Diego Physician Assessment and Clinical Education (PACE) program, the TMB bulletin said.