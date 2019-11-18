  • November 18, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 18

Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 6:00 am

Diabetes presentation

The General Federation of Women's Clubs, Tau Lambda Study Club of Monahans has scheduled a Diabetes presentation, “What You Should Know,” at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ward County Events Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

Guest Speaker will be Dr. Varuna Nargunan, an endocrinologist at Odessa Medical Center Hospital.

 A question & answer session will follow the presentation.

Refreshments will be served. Reservation is requested.

For reservations or information, call President Valarie Sanders, 469-835-2282 or 432-943-2149 or email mvonus@yahoo.com.

Turkey Trot Fun Run

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled Turkey Trot Fun Run Nov. 30 at Comanche Trail West, 900 S. West County Road.

Check ins opens at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

Entry fee is $10. Registration is required. Registrations may be made online or on-site (cash/check only).

First 50 adults to signup will receive a t-shirt. Kids under 16 are free ($5 for adult size t-shirt).

For more information, call 368-3548 or email cbranscum@odessa-tx.gov.

Christmas Tour of Homes

The Odessa Board of Realtors will present Christmas Tour of Homes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

In 1993, members of the Odessa Board of Realtors organized the first Christmas Tour of Homes as a fundraiser to generate scholarships. Since its beginning, the Christmas Tour of Homes has generated more than $200,000 that the Odessa Board of Realtors has donated to a scholarship fund at Odessa College and an endowment for The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

This year’s goal is to raise $25,000 in scholarship funds.

Tickets are $10 each.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

