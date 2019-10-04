Bland to be on 60 Minutes

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland was interviewed by “60 Minutes” for a story on serial killer Samuel Little airing at 6 p.m. Sunday.

In December 2018, Little, who is suspected of killing around 90 people, was sentenced to another life term after the Ector County DA offered the serial killer a deal in a hand-delivered letter, a previous OA story said.

Samuel Little, also known as Samuel McDowell, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was issued a life sentence in the 70th District Court of Judge Denn Whalen. This will be his fourth concurrent life sentence, as he is already serving three others after he was linked to three cold-case murders involving three women between 1978 and 1989, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time, the article said.

In this case, Little pleaded guilty to the 1994 killing of Denise Christie Brothers. She was reported missing Jan. 1, 1994, and her body was found a month later. Bland said in the article that she was strangled. Little is currently in prison in California.

Bland said the show interviewed him, Justin Caid of the Odessa Police Department, and the son of Denise Christie Brothers. They came in Sept. 13.

“They just asked about the case,” Bland said. “They asked legitimate questions. It was just about why we made the decisions we did and about the local case and how it compared and how we used that to help solve cases from around the country.”

Bland said he has been on national news shows previously, but not on 60 Minutes.

“They were very good at what they do. They’ve been very conscientious to make sure they check everything. They even sent a producer down before the interview to scout out locations to talk to me” and others, he said.

“I’m extremely impressed with the way they handled it,” Bland said.

So far, Bland said, authorities have been able to match Little to more than 60 murders making him the most prolific serial killer in American history.