  • June 12, 2020

County details an 11 case increase

County details an 11 case increase

Posted: Friday, June 12, 2020 3:45 pm

County details an 11 case increase oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Health Department press release detailed 11 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the county.

The ECHD website showed there are 73 active cases of COVID-19 in the county with a total of 238 people having tested positive for the virus. There are 35 probable cases and six Ector County residents have died from coronavirus. There have been 159 people recovered from the virus and 155 tests are pending.

Medical Center Hospital reported in a press release as of 2 p.m. Friday there have been 143 positives in the hospital, which is an increase from Thursday. There are 12 coronavirus patients in house. Six patients are on 7 Central and three of those patients are from Focused Care at Odessa. There are also six patients in CCU with two on ventilators.

MCH has tested 1,686 people with 1,481 of those tests negative. The hospital has 62 pending tests.

