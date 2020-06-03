  • June 3, 2020

Basin PBS to spotlight senior class

Basin PBS to spotlight senior class

Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 5:21 pm

Odessa American

The senior class from around the Permian Basin will be recognized on television as Basin PBS has announced its upcoming special, Valedictorians in the Basin.

The special, which will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, will honor and celebrate the area class of 2020.

The special will showcase all the valedictorian speeches and some special senior messages from the Permian Basin.

Districts and schools that will be included are: Ector County ISD, Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, Midland Trinity, Midland Christian, Premiere High School and Midland Classical.

