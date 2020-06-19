Wagner Noël working toward reopening

Closed through the end of July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is working on plans to reopen.

“We we had decided to go ahead and close through the end of the summer,” General Manager Stephanie Rivas said.

After the initial postponements and with so much new information on the virus and the uncertainty, it seemed like a good idea to wait until the end of the summer, Rivas said.

“We’re not having to make any kind of rushed decisions to open at that point, so when it comes to further on from July 31st we do still have some events on our calendar for specifically the September/October time frame. What we are doing right now is really looking at all of the guidelines, the recommendations that are being made by the CDC and the health department, and of course our state and local government, to really evaluate what that’s going to look like,” Rivas said.

“We know that when we open even in that time frame, say August, September, October, that there will be some new policies that are in place,” such as social distancing, she said.

“We’re looking at every piece of the process when it comes to patron reentry into the facility and then of course the other side of that which is the artist and tour entry of the facility,” she said. “We have back-of-house entry which is what all of our crew and the tour (use). That’s how they enter the building. We have back-of-house entry that happens very early on in the day. Then of course we have patron entry which happens prior to the show so we will look at each one of those processes and then evaluate what precautions we want to put in place for both back-of-house and front-of-house.”

ASM Global, the management company for the WNPAC, was putting together a comprehensive reopening document called Venue Shield, which is essentially a guideline for all venues because ASM manages everything from small theaters to stadiums and arenas.

“And so that guide is a really comprehensive look at all of the things that need to be in place prior to us being able to either reopen or allow patron reentry, so anything from your hand sanitizing station to the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) that your staff need to have available for themselves and for patrons to the sanitization of the facility itself,” Rivas said. “That’s the biggest component, of course, the underlying component to everything is we want to ensure that when our patrons reenter the facility that they feel that we have done our absolute best to disinfect, sanitize this facility in getting ready for them to join us for an event.”

The WNPAC currently has an in-house janitorial staff, but they have talked about what is that going to look like as things move forward.

“There may be a need for some additional staff. There will definitely be a need for some additional tools that are already out there to help in that process. The amount of staffing to clean every single touch point in a venue, it’s a lot. There’s a great need there so we’ll be looking at all of those as we get ready to open the facility. Is that going to mean additional staff? Most likely, yes. Is that going to mean needing additional tools to help us get through that process? The answer is most likely, yes. We’re talking with our board and the university so that we can all make that plan and see what that looks like when we do open the doors,” Rivas said.

She added that there will be some form of concessions.

“We already sell prepackaged snacks and things like that, so I think we’re in a good place where that’s concerned. We don’t sell open food items. … Things will remain prepackaged on the food side of things, but the number of choices that you may have at the concession points right now will most likely be limited for the first few events because, again, we want to make sure that people are getting through those lines quicker, that they’re not just standing in line, that they’re social distancing …,” she said.

Social distancing is going to be highly encouraged and recommended for the reopening, Rivas said. This will take in not only the lobby but the restrooms. Social distancing marks will be put down and there will be volunteers monitoring the number of people.

“… There will most likely be the recommendation of a face covering when you enter the building, especially for that crossing in the lobby space as you’re standing in lines, as you’re walking to the bathrooms, as you’re walking to the concessions point because, again that’s really the best way to minimize the spread in a venue when you have close capacity,” Rivas said.

What that will look like in the performance hall is another consideration.

“If we’re talking about a scenario where you’re social distanced in your seat, which is most likely going to be the first steps, which is you would have the row in front of you and the row behind you … clear,” she said. “We are talking about being able to sit in your seat and possibly remove that face covering so that you can enjoy the performance while you’re social distanced in your seat. But anytime you’re moving around, we would recommend that you please put that back on because you’re going to be crossing other folks. And again … it may change as we allow more people in the building. We don’t have a very clear idea just yet and we are working on that process to find that out what that number is. When we reopen, is it going to be at a 50 percent capacity? Is it going to be at a 40 percent capacity? That kind of remains to be seen, but we know that it will not be 100 percent capacity so we’ll make those adjustments and hopefully that allows for some social distancing so patrons can enjoy the event that they’re here for.”

When and whether the WNPAC opens to more full capacity will be determined by what the COVID figures in the community look like.

“We have nothing through the summer. Our first event back in the space would be we have currently on our books a live on stage performance The Everly Set in September and we have the Drum Tao show on Sept. 28,” Rivas said.

The Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale has decided to have its first show in October and the Broadway season has not been announced yet.

“We probably won’t until the end of the summer when we know a little bit more about the months that follow that,” Rivas said.

She said the WNPAC has been corresponding with its patrons through all this and offering some performances on its Facebook page.

“I appreciate the patrons’ patience. There have been a lot of postponements and cancellations since all of this started in March. And it is a process for us here locally at the box office and a process for all of these tours that are trying to realign themselves. But we’ve done really well to get new dates in 2021 for a lot of the shows that had to postpone and the few that cancelled. We’re working through those. … Our box office has worked really, really hard and I just continue to ask for patrons’ patience through that process because it will most likely continue for the next couple of months,” Rivas said.

On the financial end, Rivas said the venue is feeling it just like any other business.

“When we have performances come in, there is a revenue stream that comes in from those performances and while that revenue stream a lot of that goes back into bringing in other performances. … There’s still a revenue stream that’s needed for the operating costs of this facility and so that revenue stream, we currently don’t have that so like every other business we’re working those scenarios,” she added.

Rivas said they are not only working on staffing, but keeping utility use low.

“We’re doing everything that we can to minimize those expenditures during this time,” she said.