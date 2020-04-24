Limited info on drive-thrus

During Friday’s virtual hospital briefing, County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that the county was receiving 16 tests a day for the drive-thru testing center at the Ector County Coliseum, but did not clarify what day they started getting the tests or how many they have in total.

“What I understand is they get them each week,” he said referring to the tests and that he could call to see if the health department had a stockpile of tests already.

He said that the projected start date for the drive-thru is, “Monday, but they probably won’t have any individuals driving through using the tests until Wednesday.”

When Shelton was asked why telling the public what local hotel a COVID-19 patient was taken to quarantine at was a violation of HIPAA Law he said that he was just at the briefing to give answers and that his information was relayed to him by the county legal department and the head medical authority.

HIPAA law actually protects identifying information on specific patients and their health information. Health department officials do not attend daily news briefings.

Shelton sent out an earlier press release saying that if people need to be tested, they can call a screening/scheduling phone number at 432-703-5481.

“Not everyone will be tested, you must call the screening center to get approved,” the email states.

“The test center will be open Monday – Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (Paramedics will be on overtime if working on Friday, if need arises the city will approve the overtime).”

The release details that results will be called into Dr. Timothy Benton’s office at Texas Tech where a team of UTPB nursing students along with ECISD nurses will, “mirror the health department’s contact tracing system,” and ECISD RN’s will contact the patient via text or email with results.

Shelton reported that Ector County has had 67 confirmed cases, 914 negative cases, 100 pending and 1,081 total persons tested. Twenty-nine people have recovered and four have died, he said.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that so far MCH has tested 613 people, 44 have been positive, three positives are in the hospital and one is in the CCU on a ventilator. Tippin reported 544 negatives with 35 pending and he said that there are eight persons under investigation in the hospital.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that MCH had incorrectly reported that the last day the second COVID-19 positive nurse was in the hospital was April 11.

Timmons said the woman was a charge nurse who had worked earlier this week and potentially could have exposed people by entering patient rooms and MCH was going to contact eight patients who may have been exposed.

Timmons said that the nurse didn’t conduct direct patient care and was wearing a mask because of exposure to the first COVID-19 positive nurse, but as a charge nurse, she did go into rooms to check on patients.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan reported that ORMC has conducted 262 total tests, 13 positives, 239 negatives and ten pending.

“Nine of those tests were on the rapid machines and all nine of those rapid tests have also been negative,” he said.

Saravanan said that there have been changes to how certain medications are being used for COVID-19 treatment and that Hydroxychloroquine is still being used to treat COVID-19 patients, “But the combination of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin now we do know has a negative impact so that is no longer being used,” he said. Saravanan referenced the NIH website which can be located at tinyurl.com/y7clu26f.

Odessa Mayor David Turner said that a plan to reopen the economy is in the works and that he would be spending the weekend working on that plan. He added that he’s working through CDC guidelines for reopening and is going to meet with doctors next week.