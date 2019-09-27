MCH identifies community health needs

A 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment found Ector County’s top health concerns are mostly related to a shortage of accessible health care services and providers.

The comprehensive assessment was conducted for Medical Center Hospital and the Family Health Clinic by Community Hospital Consulting to identify significant community health needs and is an update from the last assessment completed in 2016.

Five out of eight priorities this year focus on health care access, including primary care, mental and behavioral health, dental care and specialty care, as areas for improvement.

Medical Center Hospital plans to take on six of the most significant needs reported for Ector County based on size and prevalence of the issue and effectiveness of interventions.

Improved availability of safe, affordable housing and access to dental care services and providers will not be handled directly by MCH due to the limited capacity in which the hospital can address those needs.

MCH and FHC provided CHC consulting with a list of public health representatives and other individuals with knowledge of public health in Ector County, which yielded 30 in-depth phone interviews.

The assessment stated several of the interviewees noted there is an increasing need for additional primary care providers and nurses due to difficulty with recruitment and retainment of health care professionals in the area. One interviewee said the lack of primary care providers leads to increased use of advanced practitioners, long wait times for appointments and overuse of the emergency room for non-emergent issues.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said access is playing a larger role in health care discussions now than in 2016 because the population of Ector County has steadily increased.

“Your population is growing faster than your providers whether that be allied heath physicians or nurses,” Timmons said.

She said working to continually recruit and retain talent will be key to improving community health needs along with utilizing local partnerships.

“We are very lucky here in the Permian Basin to be blessed with four university settings to where they can provide nursing programs with medical students,” Timmons said. “We really should be working to provide that education with all of those providers in the clinical rotation in order to really get the buy in for them to stay in our area to serve the patients.”

Increasing access to affordable care and reducing health disparities among specific populations is also on MCH’s radar.

Ector County has a higher rate of uninsured adults than the state, and a higher percentage of adults with no personal doctor than the state, the CHNA stated.

The assessment stated that when interviewees were asked about which specific groups are at risk for inadequate care, they mentioned pediatric, youth, elderly, homeless, low-income individuals, people of color and veteran populations as being disproportionately challenged by barriers to accessing health care services in Ector County.

“Sometimes people don’t receive health care because they don’t have transportation or the proper food and nutrition so we want to work on getting specific things for those individuals and even go as far as a lower price sports physical,” Timmons said. “Some kids can’t participate (in athletic programs) because they don’t have the funding to get those so we want to make sure we provide those things too.”

While MCH prioritizes emerging needs, they do not want to lose the momentum they have gained in other areas.

“It’s kind of a balance,” she said. With the assessments, while they may be different in some aspects, we have a lot of key things that are similar and the things we did find that worked we want to continue doing.”

Timmons said partnering with the Ector County Health Department to boost other services like diabetes screenings and blood pressure checks will be one strategy to tackle another community need, which involves addressing chronic diseases, preventable conditions and unhealthy lifestyles.

“Some of those same things we addressed in 2016-17 are the same things we’re addressing now, we’ve also checked some things off, some things we found to be a success and so we want to continue to enhance on those like the sex education and communicable disease prevention,” Timmons said.

“You can’t change behaviors overnight,” she continued. “You also always have people moving in and so for some of those conditions if our population stood still then we could probably check off boxes a little bit quicker, but every day you have people moving in and moving out and so you’re doing your best to keep up with (the fluctuation) of people. It’s a moving target.”