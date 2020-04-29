  • April 29, 2020

Music City Mall set to reopen Friday - Odessa American: Local News

Music City Mall set to reopen Friday

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 6:09 pm

Music City Mall set to reopen Friday By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

During Monday’s press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott stated he was going to let his current stay-at-home executive orders, which were signed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, expire on Thursday.

That would allow businesses, which includes all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls, to reopen throughout Texas on Friday.

However, those businesses reopening on Friday are only able to run at 25% occupancy.

One of the largest structures in Odessa that will reopen on Friday is the Music City Mall. ICA spokesperson Matt Rist said over the phone on Wednesday afternoon each store at the Music City Mall will be an occupancy limit posted on its entrance. He said it will have a sign with limits and mall security will be available if any problems arise.

Rist said he doesn’t foresee the occupancy limit being a problem when the mall initially reopens.

“I don’t think that we are super concerned being near that, especially right away,” Rist said about exceeding the 25% capacity. “When you compare us to grocery stores and some of the other places, we have such larger isles and bigger spaces. We have a full security team. They will be monitoring that. We also have closed circuits cameras.

“We feel pretty confident that we won’t have a huge issue with (the capacity limit), but we will definitely be monitoring it.”

According to a press release from Rist on Wednesday afternoon, there will be at least 47 merchants reopening on Friday as more merchants will open each day. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The mall’s ice rink will be open, but playgrounds are going to remain closed.

Music City Mall has also reportedly increased its normal cleaning program, which includes regular deep clean with approved disinfectants. That cleaning will be done more frequently. The mall was thoroughly cleaned during its closure. There will also be hand sanitizing stations spread throughout the mall.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 6:09 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

