Mobile testing coming soon

Mobile testing for coronavirus will be coming to six West Texas communities this weekend, according to a report by radio station KRTS-FM in Marfa.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the deployment of 1,200 Texas National Guard troops to rural areas around the state to operate the testing sites. The West Texas sites are Fort Hancock and Van Horn today, Alpine and Marfa on Saturday and Presidio and Terlingua on Sunday.

“The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Abbott said in a statement.

A total of 25 teams will be deployed throughout the state in locations based on the assessment of the Texas Department of State Health Services. The sites will each initially be able to test 150 people per day.

The office of state representative Brooks Landgraf of Odessa has been in contact with the Texas Division of Emergency Management regarding testing in rural areas, including the Permian Basin.

“More testing is needed in all parts of the state, and I support doing everything possible to get an accurate understanding of the existence of COVID-19 in Texas,” Landgraf said in an email. “State agencies in recent days have prioritized working with remote, underserved counties who’ve had little testing to help them catch up, which is why the Big Bend region appears to be getting some close attention, and I’m happy that our fellow West Texans down there are getting the resources they need.”

Ben Lancaster, Landgraf’s chief of staff, said the Division of Emergency Management issued the following statement regarding which communities will have mobile testing: “The list is not finalized yet. (Department of State Health Services) is prioritizing by need, and whether or not the county judges will accept them. It’s my understanding that they may be rolled out in phases, so just because you’re not in phase 1 doesn’t mean that you won’t be in phase 2.”

Testing for Brewster and Presidio counties will be conducted as follows:

>> Marfa: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Marfa Visitor Center, 302 S. Highland Ave.

>> Alpine: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, North Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 102 S. Second St.

>> Presidio: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station, 100 E. FM 170

>>Terlingua: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, South Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 23250 FM 170

Residents will need to make an appointment to be tested by calling the Department of State Health Services at (512) 883-2400. Callers will be screened to determine if an appointment is warranted.

“Finally, we’re getting tested in Far West Texas,” Larry Francell, the emergency management coordinator for Jeff Davis County, said. “Any testing’s a good thing.”