  • June 22, 2020

Leadership Odessa is accepting enrollment - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Leadership Odessa is accepting enrollment

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 22, 2020 1:30 am

Leadership Odessa is accepting enrollment Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Leadership Odessa is now accepting enrollment through Aug. 14.

Program sessions are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.

Sessions and topics include: Orientation (September date tba), government and public safety, business and industry, history and culture, medical services, media and education, social services, John Maxwell Seminar and roundup and graduation.

Leadership Odessa is a program of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce that attracts a diverse group of businessmen and women. Each class is comprised of 30+ participants from a variety of sectors, including education, medical, small business, banking, industry, hospitality, and nonprofit.

Enrollment is open to anyone who currently lives or works in Odessa, and whose organization is a chamber member. If you are new to Odessa, it’s the quickest way to get plugged into the community.

Enrollment fee is $700, includes 7-day long sessions spaced over nine months.

Scholarships for 1/2 tuition may be available for non-profit organizations. Limited availability.

Class is formed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, call Lynn Van Amburg at 333-7862 or email lynnva@odessachamber.com.

To enroll, visit odessachamber.com/programs/leadership-odessa.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Monday, June 22, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear/Wind
83°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: S at 20mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 74°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 106°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 67°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]