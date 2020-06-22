Leadership Odessa is accepting enrollment

Leadership Odessa is now accepting enrollment through Aug. 14.

Program sessions are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.

Sessions and topics include: Orientation (September date tba), government and public safety, business and industry, history and culture, medical services, media and education, social services, John Maxwell Seminar and roundup and graduation.

Leadership Odessa is a program of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce that attracts a diverse group of businessmen and women. Each class is comprised of 30+ participants from a variety of sectors, including education, medical, small business, banking, industry, hospitality, and nonprofit.

Enrollment is open to anyone who currently lives or works in Odessa, and whose organization is a chamber member. If you are new to Odessa, it’s the quickest way to get plugged into the community.

Enrollment fee is $700, includes 7-day long sessions spaced over nine months.

Scholarships for 1/2 tuition may be available for non-profit organizations. Limited availability.

Class is formed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, call Lynn Van Amburg at 333-7862 or email lynnva@odessachamber.com.

To enroll, visit odessachamber.com/programs/leadership-odessa.