  • November 28, 2019

Empty Stocking begins today

Empty Stocking begins today

Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 6:00 am

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund begins today. The goal is $100,000 and won’t be met without your help. Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families like that of Nancy, not her real name. She is a widowed grandmother raising her deceased child’s young children and needs help as she is still under medical treatment herself.

This family can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/ybgnwnzw

