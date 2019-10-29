  • October 29, 2019

First responder legal clinic - Odessa American: Local News

First responder legal clinic

A free legal clinic for first responders will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at Medical Center Hospital ProCare, 8050 E. Highway 191 in Odessa. Participants must register no later than Thursday.

The specialty legal clinic for Odessa and Midland first responders offers a chance to speak with an attorney who will help prepare essential legal documents such as wills, living wills and powers of attorney free of charge.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Pete Fierro at 432-332-1207, ext. 4511.

