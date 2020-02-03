Boutin urges community involvement

David Boutin, 68, has served the Odessa community through his community service for decades and was chosen from a panel of Odessa Chamber leaders for the 2019 Odessa Citizen of the Year award.

Boutin was raised in Odessa and graduated from Permian High School before attending Odessa College. He then went on to graduate from Texas Tech with a degree in business administration.

He attributes the beginning of his community service to his father-in-law, Charlie Blythe, who he worked for after college. Blythe, the owner and operator of the now closed Everyone’s Food Stores in Odessa offered Boutin a general manager position and advice on how important it is to give back to the community.

Boutin retold a story of Blythe who inspired him to start his involvement in community service.

“You need to join something.” Blythe told him. “I want you to tell me in the next few days what you’re joining because you need to give back to the community.”

“I’ve always thought that was wise advice and proper advice,” Boutin said.

In 1975 Boutin decided to join the Grandview Lions Club and he’s been working on committees and boards ever since. He’s currently a member of almost a dozen boards and committees and says there is no doubt that his community involvement correlates with his success.

“I hope I added value and I continue to add value. It’s not so much about what I get out of it, but maybe what I gave,” Boutin said.

Around a year and a half ago, Boutin retired after serving as the market president for Frost Bank for four years. Before that he was the senior vice president commercial lending at Western National Bank in Odessa.

“There are a lot of good people in our community,” Boutin said. “People who are trying to make Odessa as good as it can be.”

He spoke of the importance of attracting younger people to community involvement saying that the community people live in is what they make it to some degree. While he said he hopes young people embark on careers they are passionate about, they also, “Ought to have some kind of community service they’re passionate about.”

Renee Earls, president and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said that after working with Boutin for years, “He just jumps in with gusto on everything he does and Odessa is better because of that.”

“We would love for people to come honor him with this award. “It’s very well deserved on his part. He has really given back to Odessa over the decades.”

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will honor David Boutin as the 2019 Citizen of the year during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Tables and/or tickets are available by calling the Odessa Chamber at 332-9111, or by registering online at tinyurl.com/wq8x2td