  • January 20, 2020

Annual contest awards teens funds to help make the world a better place

Annual contest awards teens funds to help make the world a better place

>> Riley’s Way Call for Kindness

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 2:43 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

In a New Year and decade, in a country divided, Riley’s Way Foundation challenges U.S. teens, 13 to 19, to apply for grants to bring more kindness into the world.

On Monday, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of building bridges and strengthening communities, Riley’s Way Foundation launched its second annual Call for Kindness Contest. The Call for Kindness is a national contest that awards grants to teen-led projects that inspire kindness, strengthen communities, and bring people together.

The deadline for submissions is March 31.

