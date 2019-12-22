Collection highlights SWC, Big 12 football history

For the past 60 years, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has been synonymous with high school football in the state.

For much of that time, it was also synonymous with Southwest Conference football.

Campbell, the longtime Waco Tribune-Herald sports editor, reached back into the SWC’s heyday for his latest book, Dave Campbell’s Favorite Texas College Football Stories, published by Texas A&M University Press with a foreword by Mickey Herskowitz.

The collection of columns and articles covers more than a half century of Southwest Conference and Big 12 Conference history, from Campbell’s first college writeup — a 1953 Baylor game at California — through the Bears’ 2016 Cactus Bowl triumph.

“I had started at the newspaper as a copyboy in 1942 when I was 17 years old,” Campbell wrote in the introduction to one chapter. “I thought that old newspaper office on South Sixth Street in Waco was the most exciting place in the world back then. World War II was going on, and if some major event happened, five bells would ring on the Associated Press teletype machine when the story would start to come across. I was hooked on the newspaper business from that point on. So when I returned home after the war and got the opportunity to begin covering high school and college football, it was a tremendous thrill.

“It still is.”

Baylor, Campbell’s primary beat during his newspaper days, naturally receives a lot of attention in the book. But so, too, do other SWC programs. Along the way are stories like the one on Bear Bryant’s infamous first training camp at Junction in 1954. Among the Aggie freshmen that year was Billy Pete Huddleston of Iraan.

“The first day of practice was an absolute shock,” Campbell quoted Huddleston as saying. “I never had seen that many people. We had 133 players. I had never seen more than 22 players on the field at any one time. All of them were all-district, all-state, all-something. I had never seen so many big, fast people. I took me awhile to adjust.”

There are also stories about coaches like TCU’s Abe Martin, Rice’s Jess Neely, Darrell Royal and Mack Brown of Texas and Baylor’s Grant Teaff.

Another of Campbell’s memorable games was the 1963 upset by SMU, coached by Odessa High graduate Hayden Fry, of unbeaten Navy, which was quarterbacked by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach. Navy drove to the SMU 8-yard line in the waning seconds, only to have Staubach, who went on to win two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, watch his last two passes fall incomplete in the end zone as time ran out on SMU’s 32-28 victory.

Then there is Campbell’s report on the 1969 Texas-Arkansas game — “The Big Shootout” — which determined that season’s national champion and celebrates its 50th anniversary on Dec. 6.

Campbell concluded his story thusly:

“I’ll never forget this game as long as I live,” said a vastly disappointed (Arkansas quarterback Bill) Montgomery at the finish. Neither will all those who were there.