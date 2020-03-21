MCM food vendors still serving customers

The way of doing business may have changed, but seven food vendors at Music City Mall are still serving customers despite working within restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants Fuddrucker’s, Furr’s and 10 Sports Bar as well as food-court vendors El Super Taco, Favela’s, Zambies and Giovannis Pizza are offering carryout service after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the cessation of dine-in service at restaurants throughout the state.

“Our mall staff did a great job toward the end of the week getting with all the vendors to try to get all that information together to help them where needed,” Music City Mall spokesperson Matt Rist said. “They put up some signs at each business and put that together so we could put it out on social media and help make sure our vendors are still able to serve the community and adhere to the new guidelines.”

Mickey Rogers of Lubbock-based Café Venture, the franchise holder for the local Fuddruckers, said the move is best for the businesses’ customer bases and employees.

“We’re just trying to continue business as best we can and keep as many people employed as we can to help everyone,” Rogers said.

Music City Mall remains open seven days a week with individual stores operating on adjusted schedules, Rist said. The mall’s hours are now 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

“Most of our stores are still operating,” Rist said, “but with additional cleaning and following all the guidelines.”

Tatiana Cardenas, a bartender and server at 10 Sports Bar said business is carrying on as usual, if rather slowly.

“Our bosses still want us to make a little bit of cash, a little income on our end,” Cardenas said. “And we want make sure our regulars and anybody who wants our food is able to get it without having to come in and dine because dine-in is closed.”

An extra service 10 Sports Bar is offering is free delivery on orders of $50 or more, Cardenas said.

Also, 10 Sports Bar is continuing to offer beer with food orders, both pickup and delivery, Cardenas said. Customers must be 21 or older to purchase beer.

Rogers, whose firm holds 12 Fuddruckers franchises in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, said the chain is offering its full menu in addition to the main ingredients for its hamburgers.

“We’re actually selling meat, our hamburger patties,” he said. “The can buy a sleeve of one 1/3-pound burgers or half-pound burgers. There’s six (patties) in the 1/3-pound sleeve and five in the half-pound sleeve.

“We also bake our bread fresh each day. We’re baking loaves of bread and we’re baking our hamburger buns, which we can package for pickup, as well. We’re probably selling 50 to 75, maybe 100 loaves of bread a day right now.”

Rogers said it’s all part of continuing to serve the customer base.

“We give people the option to do both,” he said. “You can either cook it yourself or we can still take the order and you can get the same half-pound burger with tater tots, fries and onion rings and a milk shake if you like and we’ll deliver it to your car for you.”

Rogers, a Permian Basin native, said the program takes on added significance from a personal aspect.

“I grew up in Crane, went to Odessa College and transferred to Tech,” he said. “I have family in Crane and friends and family in Odessa, so it’s home for us.”

Both Fuddruckers (fuddsburger.com) and Furr’s (www.furrs.net) will take orders online as well as over the phone. Furr’s will continue to offer a wide variety of dishes, some of which may not be listed on the online menu.

Pickup locations for 10 Sports Bar, Fuddruckers and Furr’s are located outside the main entrance to the respective restaurants. The pickup location for all food court vendors is at the food court/ice rink entrance to Music City Mall.