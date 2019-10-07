City to consider zoning requests

The Odessa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St., to take action on residential and retail zoning requests.

A public hearing is scheduled to consider various original and rezone requests by Temple Baptist Church and Maverick Engineering on about 65 acres of land located northeast of the intersection of Highway 191 and Billy Hext Road.

The proposed zonings will facilitate the development of multi-family residential and townhome type housing.

Retail zoning would include support services in that area.

Board packet information on the agenda item states that these zonings do not conflict with land uses projected in the city’s comprehensive plan, and the Odessa Planning and Zoning Commission has give unanimous approval to the proposed changes.

On a separate item, City Council will consider accepting a $20,000 donation from Occidental Petroleum Corporation to Odessa Fire Rescue, which will be used to purchase forcible entry doors. Another donation of $15,000 from Oxy Occidental Petroleum Corporation will be considered to help aid the Odessa Police Department with purchasing realistic training aids.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE COUNCIL WILL: