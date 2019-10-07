  • October 7, 2019

City to consider zoning requests - Odessa American: Local News

City to consider zoning requests

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 1:23 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St., to take action on residential and retail zoning requests.

A public hearing is scheduled to consider various original and rezone requests by Temple Baptist Church and Maverick Engineering on about 65 acres of land located northeast of the intersection of Highway 191 and Billy Hext Road.

The proposed zonings will facilitate the development of multi-family residential and townhome type housing.

Retail zoning would include support services in that area.

Board packet information on the agenda item states that these zonings do not conflict with land uses projected in the city’s comprehensive plan, and the Odessa Planning and Zoning Commission has give unanimous approval to the proposed changes.

On a separate item, City Council will consider accepting a $20,000 donation from Occidental Petroleum Corporation to Odessa Fire Rescue, which will be used to purchase forcible entry doors. Another donation of $15,000 from Oxy Occidental Petroleum Corporation will be considered to help aid the Odessa Police Department with purchasing realistic training aids.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE COUNCIL WILL:

  • Open a public hearing to consider first approval of request by Kaige Properties, SW Howell, for original zoning of Light Industrial on an approximately 8.63 acre tract out of Section 40, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, City of Odessa, Ector County.
  • Open a public hearing to consider first approval of an amendment to Chapter 6 “Health And Sanitation” Article 6-13 “Municipal Setting Designations” Section 6-13-13 “Municipal Setting Designation Sites in the City,” subsection (b) of the Code of Ordinances by adding designation ETJ-MSD-04 and providing for the prohibition of the use of groundwater for potable and irrigation purposes in the areas designated herein.
  • Open a public hearing to consider a resolution in support of a Municipal Setting Designation application by NL Industries, Inc., for the City of Odessa’s support of a Municipal Setting Designation of 21.9 acres at the properties located at 2122 and 2120 Maurice Road and to consider amending Chapter 6, Health and Sanitation, Article 6-13 of the Code.
  • Consider first approval of an amendment to Chapter 4 “Business Regulations” Article 4-8 “Secondhand Goods” Division 2 “License” Section 4-8-41 “Required.”
  • Remove from the table and consider first approval of an amendment to the Odessa City Code Chapter 1 “General Provisions” Article 1-1 “Code of Ordinances” Sec. 1-1-9 “General Penalty; Continuing Violations; Right of Entry; Enforcement Officers;” Chapter 3 “Building Regulations” Article 3-1 “General Provisions” Sec. 3-1-1 Building Permit Fees and Associated Fees,” and Article 3-16 “Minimum Building Standards Code” Sec. 3-16-2 “Amendments;” Chapter 4 “Business Regulations” Article 4-5 “Sexually Oriented Businesses” Sec. 4-5-2 “Definitions,” and Sec. 4-5-7 “Location,” and Chapter 12 “Traffic and Vehicles” Article 12-3 “Parking, Stopping and Standing” Division 1 “Generally” Sec. 12-3-8 “Stopping, Standing or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places” and Sec. 12-3-15 “Parking In Undeveloped Lots.” (First Approval)
  • Consider approving a resolution in support of an application by NL Industries, Inc. to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, for a Municipal Setting Designation for the area located at 2122 and 2120 Maurice Road.
  • Consider authorizing the conveyance of the City's interest in a tax delinquent property located at 301 Fitch Street.
  • Consider the support of the Aug. 31 mass shooting victims seeking additional state and federal funds.

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

Posted in on Monday, October 7, 2019 1:23 pm.

