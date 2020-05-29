Nurse finds her calling in education

For most of her life Sherron Meeks has either been a nurse or taught nursing. The inspiration for her vocation was her father.

Meeks, who lives in Midland and teaches nursing at University of Texas Permian Basin, said she began working in a hospital as a nurse’s aide when she was 16. She has been a registered nurse since 1983, earning her associate degree from McClennan Community College in Waco, her bachelor’s degree from University of Texas at Arlington and her doctorate from UT Tyler.

She and her husband, Wesley, have two children and two grandchildren.

Asked why she became a nurse, Meeks said, “That’s easy.”

“My dad was one of the first kidney transplants they did in the state of Texas in 1972. He was 28 years old and I was 5 and I watched him my entire life struggle with a chronic disease that’s very devastating and in and out of the hospital,” Meeks said. “Watching the nurses with him in the critical care unit was amazing, so it just inspired me to do the same thing and that’s how I wound up here.”

Her father worked in Midland and was involved in an oilfield accident around 1971. He was in the hospital for two years. “We lived here with my mom. When I was about 13, we moved to Central Texas.”

This time she has lived in Midland since 1990 and began working at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Meeks was a clinical educator at Midland Memorial Hospital and eventually she became a full-time nursing instructor.

She left MMH about a year and a half ago and was an adjunct instructor at UTPB for four semesters before she started teaching full time in the fall of 2018.

Meeks is teaching pharmacology, medical surgical nursing, medical surgical nursing clinical, and advanced medical surgical.

The pandemic, she feels, will attract more people to the profession.

“I do believe that,” Meeks said. “Our numbers actually show that because we’ve been running at class sizes between 19 and 25 and the incoming class, which will start in the fall, is 40.”

Forty is the maximum number for a class at UTPB.

“I really think it’s going to make a big difference at least for the next five or six years. It takes five to 10 years for the effects of this to wear off and people go back to their regular lives. I do think that it’s going to make a big difference in how many people go in to health care.”

Nurses trained at UTPB will do well in the profession, she said.

“The reason I believe that is because we test them and test them and test them. … A bachelor’s degree in nursing is the hardest degree that you can go for. It’s like engineering. It not only has a knowledge (component), but it’s got skills you’ve got to master on top of that. It’s not just book knowledge. You’ve got to be able to apply it and then regurgitate it. They won’t get out of the class unless they’re good,” Meeks said.

There are a myriad of reasons people go into the profession.

“But the only people who stay in nursing are those who feel like it’s their calling. It’s what God intended them to do because not everybody can mop up puke and poop and still hold somebody’s hand and help them weather the storm that is their life all in the same hour. I really do believe that it’s a calling from God to be good at it and to love it. Many people start it and they realize it’s not for them,” Meeks added.

And they leave in less than five years, she said.

“If you’re doing something that just doesn’t fill your soul then you need to be doing something else that does fill your soul,” Meeks added. “The great thing about nursing is that there’s so many different kinds of nursing, so if you get tired of one you just change to another one and it’s the same skill set it’s just a different setting. By that I mean you can do oncology nursing, emergency department nursing, critical care nursing, medical surgical nursing. You can do corporate nursing where you work for a company and keep their employees safe and healthy. You could be in the political arena and help drive public policy related to public health. The great thing about nursing is, I always say this, the only thing constant … in nursing is change. By that I mean technology, medication knowledge base. The only thing that’s constant is that you never know what’s going to change next.”

The patients are the other constant in that they don’t choose to be ill.

“You can choose whether or not you go to work today, but they did not choose to be ill so your kindness, professionalism and empathy are the keys to being a successful nurse. And if you can’t love it, then you need to find something else,” Meeks said.

She doesn’t think retired nurses will step back in and help on the academic side because they wait so long to retire.

“Anybody that wants to be working who’s a nurse is working as a nurse,” Meeks said.

Sharon Cannon, Texas Tech University Health Sciences professor and Medical Center Hospital regional dean endowed chair and co-director of the Center of Excellence in Evidence-Based Practice, said she believes that they will see more interest in nursing as a result of the pandemic.

“The amount of media that is highlighting nurses as heroes will likely result in a call to serve as was seen after 9/11 for those stepping up to join the military. It could not come at a better time as prior to COVID-19 we were already predicting a shortage of nurses. This may help to recruit to the profession,” Cannon said.

She also hopes it will result in nurses who want to go into the academic segment and educate frontline staff.

Diana Ruiz, academic chair of the bachelor of science nursing program at University of Texas Permian Basin, said they continue to have people interested in the nursing program.

“So yes I agree 100 percent that this is a great time to enter the profession and we are seeing an increase in individuals at least reaching out for information about the nursing program or how to get started,” Ruiz said.