Equity firms talk water

Despite the volatility in the oil and gas market, for private equity firms investing in water in the Permian Basin, the rate of return has been good over time.

Executives from Guggenheim Securities LLC, Post Oak Energy Capital, Trilantic Capital Partners and Tudor, Pickering, Holt + Co. spoke at a panel discussion moderated by Ray Perryman, President and CEO of The Perryman Group at the Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference Thursday.

This was the second day of the conference held at the Midland Horseshoe Arena.

“Those returns and investment opportunities frankly going to look pretty similar over time, but there are going to be different risks and different rationales for getting into the business,” said Henry May, vice president of Post Oak Energy Capital. “For us, the Permian is something that we’ve invested in over a long period of time and been successful in doing so. It’s kind of our back yard so we understand it. We feel like we’ve got a competitive advantage there, or as close to a competitive advantage as we can have anywhere. That’s the reason we decided to deploy capital there …”

In other locales, there is a different dynamic, May said.

Jonathan Sherman, executive director of investment banking at Tudor, Pickering, Holt + Co. said the high water cut in the Permian and Delaware basins make it attractive to infrastructure and equity funds.

Sherman said the high water cut means there’s a long term predictable resource.

“As important as the rig activity is in driving the business, the fact that you have a long-term, forecastable predictable resource, that’s really what starts it to turn it into a true infrastructure business,” he said.

“… From our perspective what makes the Permian so attractive is the load of break evens relative to every other basin in the U.S. …,” Sherman said.

Michael LaMotte, senior managing partner at Guggenheim Securities LLC said there’s a tremendous amount of increased risk now in the upstream oil and gas industry.

“Part of that is political, obviously,” LaMotte said. “But if you just look at the paper that was published earlier this week on emissions and whether or not there’s a threat that the Texas Railroad Commission could actually curtail production in order to manage emissions all of that impacts the potential flow of water. These are all factors that are coming into the calculation now that weren’t necessarily in the math 12 or 24 months ago. I think it’s one of the additional reasons why we’re going to see more M&A in 2020, as opposed to greenfield deployment of capital …,” LaMotte said.

He said the industry should be thinking more about technology and processes that can get water to at least a non-potable agriculture use level.

“Because at the end of the day, fresh water is a scarce resource and I think we’ll see the pricing of fresh water increase over time. The technology of lowering the cost of waste water over time, much like the conventional shale gas and oil, became cost competitive with conventional in many places around the world. I think water is moving in that direction. We should be thinking about produced water effectively as an unconventional resource,” LaMotte said.

Asked about all the different reports on oil and gas that it’s up and down and people aren’t investing, Perryman said, “We’re in a situation now where because of the drop in price and that sort of thing … the returns to oil and gas investments are not as high as they are other places, so capital tends to flow to those other places.”

“Where that really matters is your … smaller and mid-size firms. Your larger firms have all the capital they want and can do whatever they want to with it. That’s a different animal. That’s why you’re seeing these massive hundreds of thousands of acres leased, 70-year drilling plans and all that is because the majors have the capital to invest over long term,” Perryman said.

“The mid-size companies and smaller companies, they rely on the public markets more for their capital. And right now, that capital’s moving to other places. There will come a time (when) it will move back here, so they’re finding themselves really squeezed in the market right now simply because they can’t get the resources. The Exxon Mobils, the Shells, the Chevrons of the world can self-fund. They don’t have to worry about raising capital in the way that a mid-size has to, so you’re find your mid-sized companies really squeezed. At the same time, your majors are buying more land, setting longer drilling plans and that sort of thing,” Perryman said.

Conference Chairman Jim Woodcock said there are people who have come to the conference all three years and made good comments about it.

“We think this is probably the premier water conference in the nation. Certainly the Permian Basin is the center of oil and gas activity in the United States, and perhaps eventually the world. We need to look at our water. We need to look at the production of it, the use of it (and) hopefully the reuse of it. That’s our objective and I think people feel that way,” Woodcock said.

Estimates were that about 450 people attended the conference as of Thursday. The conference ends today.

“I think we’ll keep the same structure. I think we may look at some different speakers,” Woodcock said.

He added that they may consider bringing in new speakers and bringing in some different ideas.

“We’re going to concentrate on the water industry, the economics of it, the use of it and the movement of it,” he added.

Asked why he thought attendance was down a little, Woodcock said the NAPE Expo was last week and “I think there’s an overall concern. We’re seeing things slow down just a little bit in the price of oil. We intend to give some money to UTPB for scholarships. We’re certainly going to do that. We’re not sure exactly how much, but we’ll make a nice gift to UTPB.”