Neighbors concerned about Airbnb’s

Harrington said he asked one of the men who drove up what was going on in the house and the man said, “nothing.” Then he called the police.

“That was probably six or seven months ago,” he added and said since there’s been loud parties, beer bottles left in the yard and trucks racing up and down the cul-de-sac.

“Our whole neighborhood’s in an uproar about it because we’ve got tons of little kids running around,” he said adding that he and other neighbors believe there may be illegal activity at the home.

Harrington and some of his neighbors have voiced their concerns about the Airbnb on social media and to city officials.

Harrington said that he decided to reach out to his Facebook friends because he got, “the city involved, but the city is kinda dragging their feet on everything,” he said.

“We’ve had police over there so many times,” he said adding that he knew it was out of their hands.

Harrington knows the owner, Jose Gaona, who is leasing the house to another man, Steve Palma, who has listed the house as an Airbnb.

The City of Odessa Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez reported that it is against city ordinance to have an Airbnb in a single family dwelling in Odessa.

Harrington said he confronted Palma and told him that all the parties needed to stop and asked Palma if he realized what he was doing was against the zoning ordinance.

“He goes, ‘yeah I know it is’,” Harrington said and that Palma told him he had other Airbnb homes in Odessa and Midland.

“Nobody wants to do anything about it and it’s becoming a huge problem in our neighborhood and I know we’re not the only ones. This is going on all over the city I’m sure,” he said.

Debbie Harkrider is also a resident in that neighborhood. She said that after failed attempts at trying to get the owner to do something as well as the city for almost a year, she had reached out to KWES-9 when she saw they were doing a story on Airbnb’s. She had recently called District 3 councilman Dewey Bryant and said he responded quickly saying that he would look into it.

In an interview, Bryant said that he sent the email to Community Development Director Merita Sandoval because of code enforcement.

Sandoval, on Tuesday said that she didn’t know the status at the time and would have to go back and look.

“It’s hard to prove these things OK. It’s really hard to prove because if we need to take somebody to court, we gotta have evidence,” she said.

Harrington sent the Odessa American the Airbnb listing that had pictures of the front of the house, including the address in the single-dwelling neighborhood, which he said is prohibited.

Harkrider said the neighbors and her were given witness sheets and were to fill out what they saw.

Harkrider said that a previous renter of the home had also listed the home on Airbnb and that the parties had been going on for almost a year.

“The owner could have stopped this a long time ago,” she said adding that they’ve contacted the owner multiple times.

“If there are regulations from Airbnb, I’d like to see em’ enforced,” she said. “I get a ticket if my weeds are three feet tall and that’s not that big of a deal. Why is this so much different is kinda my question. Why is this different when there’s obvious rules being broken and calls to the police?”

She said she hoped that rules would be enforced for the Airbnb next door and that the city and police were being helpful, but she was not confident the city would follow through with enforcement.

On Wednesday, Gaona said that on April 10, he received notice from the City of Odessa Code Enforcement Division referencing the property he leases to Palma. He learned that he was in violation of zoning ordinance section 14-2. He said he reached out to the city and asked them for 30 days to resolve the issue. On May 10, Gaona asked for more time and the city granted him an extension until June 15.

“In the time given to us to resolve the issue, I have been working with the third party (Palma) to meet contractual obligations. As of June 7, those contractual obligations have been met. The city of Odessa has been notified that we are no longer in violation and we are waiting for them to verify,” he said.

Harkrider said that she had been in touch with Paul Videtto from the city and he had been helping her with the neighborhood complaint. Harkrider said she got an email from Videtto on Wednesday afternoon detailing that Gaona is out of contract with Palma as of June 7. Community Development deferred questions to the City PIO.

Sanchez returned a call stating that the rule that the Airbnb was in violation of was the city zoning ordinance 14-2, “which says that boarding and tourist homes are not allowed,” she said.

Palma did not call the OA Thursday during a scheduled interview time.