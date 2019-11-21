  • November 21, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 21 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Nov. 21

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Nov. 21 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Downtown Market Street

Downtown Market Street has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at 619 N. Grant Ave.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rvd9hyk

 

Training event

The Ector County Sheriff's Department has scheduled Civilian Response to Active Shooter (C.R.A.S.E.) Event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Absolute Pistol Training and Absolute LTD Training, 855 Central Drive, Suite 22.

The event is free.

For more information, call 528-7616.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rh6hhbn

 

Production

The Mavericks Players, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, will present Double Wide Texas from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 522-5225.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/uvt9fme

 

Feast of Sharing

HEB Feast of Sharing has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year-round commitment HEB makes to fighting hunger.

In addition to a holiday meal there will be music, arts and crafts and kids activities.

The dinner may even feature an appearance by Santa himself.

Volunteers are needed to help out. Go online to sign up.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tvk8whd

 

Arts & Craft Show

The 13th Annual Christmas & Chili Market Arts & Craft Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

First 50 will receive a door prize. Breakfast with Santa is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There will be activities for children ages 5 through sixth grade, such as Christmas ornament crafts, games and visit with Santa.

There will also be vendors, a walk through Bethlehem and Lions Club Bingo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the Monahans Chamber of Commerce at 432-943-2187.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y22mto42

Posted in on Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
62°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 42°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 57°/Low 39°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]