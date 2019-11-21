Quick Hits Nov. 21

Downtown Market Street

Downtown Market Street has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at 619 N. Grant Ave.

Training event

The Ector County Sheriff's Department has scheduled Civilian Response to Active Shooter (C.R.A.S.E.) Event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Absolute Pistol Training and Absolute LTD Training, 855 Central Drive, Suite 22.

The event is free.

For more information, call 528-7616.

Production

The Mavericks Players, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, will present Double Wide Texas from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 522-5225.

Feast of Sharing

HEB Feast of Sharing has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year-round commitment HEB makes to fighting hunger.

In addition to a holiday meal there will be music, arts and crafts and kids activities.

The dinner may even feature an appearance by Santa himself.

Volunteers are needed to help out. Go online to sign up.

Arts & Craft Show

The 13th Annual Christmas & Chili Market Arts & Craft Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

First 50 will receive a door prize. Breakfast with Santa is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There will be activities for children ages 5 through sixth grade, such as Christmas ornament crafts, games and visit with Santa.

There will also be vendors, a walk through Bethlehem and Lions Club Bingo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the Monahans Chamber of Commerce at 432-943-2187.

