Wildlife surveys set at Big Bend Ranch State Park

TERLINGUA The interior of the Big Bend Ranch State Park Complex will be closed for wildlife surveys Aug. 19–24. During the surveys, staff will count desert bighorn sheep by helicopter and dispatch non-native aoudad (barbary sheep) when encountered.

Aoudad compete heavily for resources with the bighorn sheep and other native species and have the potential to transmit diseases to the sheep. Control of this invasive species is needed to protect the park’s native plants and animals as well as springs and other water resources that animals depend upon.

The Barton Warnock Visitor Center (east entrance) and Fort Leaton State Historic Site (west entrance) will remain open during these surveys, as well as facilities, campgrounds, river access and trails south of Farm to Market Road 170.

Information about bighorn sheep can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.