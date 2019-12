Christmas Open House

The Ector County Republican Party has scheduled a Christmas Open House from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 707 Jefferson St.

Meet and greet local candidate with the draw for candidate placement on March ballot at 6 p.m.

There will be lots of Trump merchandise that make great stocking stuffers available.

For information, call Tisha Crow 559-7066 or Judy Calloway 528-2831.