Quick Hits Nov. 10

Ceremony

The University of the Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the UTPB gym.

The ceremony will include several musical performances.

Alumni keynote speaker will be Art Leal, senior vice commander of the Disabled American Veterans of the Permian Basin.

UTPB faculty, staff, and students who are veterans will also be honored.

Veterans Day Show

The Midland Independent School District has scheduled a Veterans Day Show a tribute to veterans, their music and their memories from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at Bowie Fine Arts Academy auditorium, 805 Elk Ave., Midland.

The event is open to the public and all veterans and their families are encouraged to attend.

Celebration

Midland College Veterans Association has scheduled a Veterans Day Celebration honoring women in the service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland.

A reception will follow.

For more information, call 685-4511.

Program

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fifth grade performance at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Burleson Elementary, 3900 N. Golder Ave.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Free meals for vets

Wienerschnitzel will serve free meals to active and retired members of the armed forces Monday.

Wienerschnitzel will be offering one free original chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi per military guest.

To redeem, guests must present their military ID or wear their military uniform to a participating Wienerschnitzel location.

Free lunch for vets

Texas Roadhouse, 4221 Grandview Ave. and 4512 W. Loop 250 North, Midland, are offering a free lunch to all veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Proof of service required. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

