  • December 17, 2019

Monahans artist paints ornament - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Monahans artist paints ornament

Artwork hanging on Capitol Christmas Tree

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:55 pm

Monahans artist paints ornament Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN This Christmas, an ornament that highlights Monahans hangs on the Texas-grown Christmas tree in the State Capitol building. Robert Peña of Monahans designed and created the ornament, which captures the beauty of the sun setting in the West Texas sky behind silhouettes of pump jacks and windmills.

“I am proud to have such a beautiful ornament to pay tribute to Monahans and the rest of House District 81 at the Capitol this Christmas,” State Rep. Brooks Landgraf said. “Mr. Peña works in the oilfield, but he has obviously still found time to become a fine artist, providing another example of a hard-working West Texan with many talents.”

The ornament will hang on the 25-foot native Texas Christmas tree in the Texas House Chamber through the end of December.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:55 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
46°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: NW at 7mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 47°/Low 25°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 52°/Low 27°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 51°/Low 31°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]