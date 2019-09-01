Tiniest victim recovering

Tiny Anderson Davis, 17-months-old, was the youngest victim of Saturday’s violence and her parents took to Facebook on Sunday to thank first responders and Odessans who have rallied around the young family.

Anderson is a twin and she was hit with shrapnel in her right chest and has a hole through her bottom lip and tongue and her front teeth were knocked out.

Her mother, Kelby Giesler Davis, wrote:

“Words cannot express the emotions we are experiencing after living through the tragic events that unfolded in our home town yesterday afternoon. Our hearts are ...extremely heavy today. Many good, innocent, people lost their lives and were injured yesterday. Please keep all individuals, family, and friends affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers in the days, months, and years to come. Unfortunately, we cannot take back the tragic events that took place yesterday but now is the time to stand together as Texans, Americans, and most importantly as God’s people as we grieve and overcome this tragedy.

The amount of love and support we have received from family, friends, and complete strangers is overwhelming. We are forever grateful for all of your thoughts, prayers, support, and donations. We ask for your continued prayers through this time of healing.”

Davis continued that Anderson is expected to make a full recovery and thanked the first responders, staff and physicians at MCH, AeroCare, and the staff and physicians at UMC In Lubbock, where Anderson is recovering.

“Although there is so much to grieve today, there is so much to be thankful for. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you: strangers who offered to help us on the street,” Davis continued in her post. “The terror that flooded the streets of West Texas would not have been stopped without the effort each and every one of you put forth. Thank You!

We praise God for walking beside us during this time and our prayers go out to all of the families that are walking this same walk. We hurt so badly for the families whose loved ones didn’t survive this tragedy. We are thankful for our beautiful baby girl and look forward to reuniting her at home with her twin brother soon."