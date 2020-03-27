Steward Medical Group launches telehealth

The telehealth video visits — conducted via smartphone, or a desktop or laptop equipped with a web camera — are well-suited for patients who may have flu-like symptoms and want to speak with a physician; or they may be for patients experiencing other routine ailments but do not want to travel to the office for fear of a potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus, a news release said.

Telehealth appointments are available for primary care and internal medicine, as well as a broad range of specialized care including cardiology, orthopedics, and women’s health.

Patients can access telehealth appointments with their physician or caregiver in two ways: using Microsoft Teams application or Apple FaceTime with an iPhone or iPad. Patient telehealth appointments will be scheduled through their doctor’s office and any patient needing an appointment should call their doctor’s office. Approximately 3,000 Steward Medical Group providers are available to conduct telehealth visits. Steward Medical Group operates practices in 11 states, the release said.

Once a telehealth visit is scheduled, the doctor’s office will provide patients with an email invitation for their appointment time, along with detailed instructions on how to download and use either the Microsoft Teams or FaceTime applications, if they do not already have access to them.

For patients who prefer to see their doctor in person, Steward Medical Group clinics are open and continue to welcome patients for their appointments. The health care organization is closely monitoring COVID-19 and is following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and World Health Organization, and is working closely with local and state health departments in the care of patients, the release said.