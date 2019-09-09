COURTESY PHOTO
GOOD NEWS: First responders night
The 2018 Local Hero Night was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at Chick-Fil-A. This event was for all Odessa First Responders (OPD, OFR, ECSO, DPS, FBI and all other local agencies).
- If You Go
-
- What: Local hero night.
- When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
- Where: Chick-fil-A Odessa Town Center, 3805 E. 42nd St.
Posted: Monday, September 9, 2019 4:26 pm
Local hero night spotlights first responders
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Chick-fil-A is hosting local hero night Thursday at the fast food chain’s location on 42nd Street to show support for local and state law enforcement agencies.
The public is encouraged to attend the event which will celebrate first responders including the Odessa Police Department, City of Odessa Dispatch, Odessa Fire Rescue, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and all other local agencies.
Children will have the opportunity to meet local heroes and explore their local and state law enforcement vehicles. Child-safe fingerprinting will also be performed by the local police department.
McGruff the Crime Dog, Kidd’s & Canvas, a jumper from Main Event Sports on Air and the Chick-fil-A cow will be in attendance during the event.
Posted in
Local News
on
Monday, September 9, 2019 4:26 pm.
| Tags:
Chick-fil-a,
First Responder,
Odessa,
Ector County Sheriff’s Office,
Texas Department Of Public Safety,
Odessa Police Department