Local hero night spotlights first responders

The public is encouraged to attend the event which will celebrate first responders including the Odessa Police Department, City of Odessa Dispatch, Odessa Fire Rescue, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and all other local agencies.

Children will have the opportunity to meet local heroes and explore their local and state law enforcement vehicles. Child-safe fingerprinting will also be performed by the local police department.

McGruff the Crime Dog, Kidd’s & Canvas, a jumper from Main Event Sports on Air and the Chick-fil-A cow will be in attendance during the event.