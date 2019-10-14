Quick Hits Oct. 14

Youth Awards

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Tuesday.

The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering.

Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue.

Go online to apply or for more information.

ON THE NET

>> hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

Volunteer training

Hospice of Odessa, 219 W. Fourth St., has scheduled volunteer training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

Several volunteer opportunities are available.

Reservations are required.

For information, call 653-1737.

ON THE NET

>> hospiceofodessa.org

Fall Festival

The City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department and Chevron has scheduled the 11th annual Fall Festival from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

There will be carnival-style children's games, face painting, pumpkin painting, inflatable jumpers, food/drink vendors, hot air balloon rides, OHS vs. PHS Football Team pie eating contest, jelly eating contest, live entertainment and more.

For more information, call 368-3548 or email recreation@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> Visit tinyurl.com/y4xge3wx

Ceremony

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Ave., has scheduled a flag retirement ceremony honoring the U.S. flag and veterans who have served our country from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10.

For more information, call 269-015.

ON THE NET

>> crescentpark.org