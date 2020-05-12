U.S. Census Bureau holding ‘Count All the Kids’

The U.S. Census Bureau, in partnership with Pease Communication and Technology Academy, will host a “Count ALL the Kids” virtual questionnaire completion event this week and into early next week.

This event was a kick-off between Midland/Odessa elementary schools in low response census tracts to encourage students’ families to self-respond to the census. The schools with the highest number of completed questionnaires in both Midland and Odessa will be awarded a prize.

The principals will inform the parents of the participation details including date, time and numbers to call. Sworn-in U.S. Census Bureau response assistants will help parents complete the questionnaire over the phone. If people need help in Spanish, bilingual representatives will be available. In addition to the prizes for schools, participating parents will also to be eligible for a drawing for gift cards.

The 2020 Census count impacts the federal funds that communities receive each year for programs and services that are critical for schools, students, and younger children, such as: special education, Head Start, after-school programs, and classroom technology.

Also, food assistance, including free and reduced-price school lunches, and maternal and child health programs.

Travis will have its event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday and LBJ, noon to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jordan has its event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and Blackshear from noon to 1 p.m.

Monday, Cavazos Elementary School has its event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.