Familiar face takes the helm

Tatum Guinn is a product of West Texas and says she was filled with gratitude to those who molded her as she took over as anchor for NewsWest 9’s 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Guinn, who completed her first evening on the job on Monday said she will remember that first newscast for a long time.

“I feel great,” she said via email on Tuesday. “I walked off set last night with so much gratitude. A lot of hard work led up to it. I have watched and learned from the best people in this market for nearly 10 years. All of that culminated for me last night. I thought of each person who poured into me over the years as I got ready. Because of their example and expertise, I’m ready to confidently take on this new role.”

Guinn is an award-winning journalist and has worked in the news business for almost a decade.

Born and raised in Midland, she entered the news business in her hometown, working her way up from intern to one of the main anchors in the region, helping West Texans wake up as a morning news anchor at CBS 7.

“We are excited to add Tatum to our existing team of experienced, local journalists,” stated Melissa Hendrix-Beach, NewsWest 9 News Director, “Tatum brings 8 years of experience in producing, reporting and delivery of the news. She grew up in the area, went to school here and has worked extensively in Midland and Odessa. She brings a level of energy and enthusiasm that we plan to foster as our product evolves.”

The job has taken her coast-to-coast telling the stories of West Texans, her bio details. She traveled to the Texas Gulf Coast in 2017 to assess the damage left behind from Hurricane Harvey.

She also covered the Sutherland Springs Church Massacre alongside network reporters in late 2017.

She stepped away from news in 2018 to take on communications at her alma-mater UT Permian Basin. While there, she managed media relations for the University. UT Permian Basin named her Outstanding Alumni in 2019.

She is part of the 2018 class of Odessa Under 40 – an award given to entrepreneurs who’ve earned success at work and volunteered in their community before the age of 40.

She earned the 2016 Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Award for “Best Newscast” and “Best Feature Report.”

In 2014, she earned a TAPB Award for ‘Best Continuing Coverage.’

She said her new role at NewsWest 9 is important to her.

“I’m ready to take our storytelling to the next level. I know my team can take stories and tell them in a way no other TV station is doing right now. I’m from West Texas and I take great pride in giving our area a voice. It’s really important to me. When people think of community, I want them to think of NewsWest 9.”