Man dies in connection to car-pedestrian collision

A 35-year-old Odessa man died after he was reportedly involved in a car-pedestrian collision last week in south Odessa.

The reported collision happened at 11:20 p.m. May 27 in the 100 block of E. Clements St., an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a blue Cadillac Escalade, being operated by 21-year-old Richard Candia of Odessa, was traveling west in the 100 block of E. Clements St. A pedestrian, later identified as 35-year-old Jose Cruz Vega Jr. of Odessa, was walking west on the sidewalk in the 100 block of E. Clements St.

Vega stepped off the sidewalk and into the roadway before being struck by the Cadillac Escalade, the press release stated. Vega was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 8:21 a.m. Thursday, Vega was reportedly pronounced dead by medical personnel. Next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.