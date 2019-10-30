  • October 30, 2019

New Mexico man prepares for 500-mile walk

New Mexico man prepares for 500-mile walk

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:47 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

Food For The Poor donor Daniel Valdez, of Lovington, N.M., is stepping up his training as he works to get into shape for his fifth 500-mile walk to build a home for a destitute family in Central America.

“We are very excited about this year’s walk, more so than previous years because more people are aware of what we’re doing and I’ve been praying and asking people to pray for us so we can help more people,” Valdez said in a news release. “More people, especially my customers, have been asking me about my plans for this year’s walk. They’ve been offering words of encouragement, but it’s my hope that God touches their hearts and moves them to donate. God can motivate people and God can use us to motivate people to build a house, hopefully two and possibly even three, I just want to do all I can.”

Valdez, 56, a competitive runner for nearly two decades, believes training for a good cause is great motivation. His walks to draw attention to the plight of the destitute started with the support of longtime friend and priest, the Rev. Manuel Ibarra, who encouraged Valdez to make his first 500-mile walk in 2012. The following year, Valdez partnered with Food For The Poor.

“This year’s training is different because I am trying new ways to get fit,” Valdez said in the release. “In addition to swimming and running on a track, I am running in the sands of the desert, and I am running up and down the bleachers at Lovington High School’s football field. It’s hard — but it’s good training.” 

Valdez has a small car wash business in Lovington where he works six days a week and where he spreads the word about his walk to all who will listen.

Valdez’s walk through 16 towns in two countries is expected to take 16 days. The walk will start Dec. 20, following 6 a.m. Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Lovington, and will end in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico, on the first weekend of the New Year.

His route covers points in New Mexico and passes through the communities of Lovington, N.M., Hobbs, N.M., Eunice, N.M., Jal, N.M., Kermit, Wink, Pyote, Coyanosa, Alpine, Marfa, Shafter, Presidio, and Ojinaga, Aldama, Chihuahua, and Delicias, Mexico.

Valdez’s family and a few volunteers will trail him on his annual journey, driving in the family’s RV, which is where Valdez will sleep at night.

To help Valdez reach his goal, visit www.FoodForThePoor.org/danielvaldez and make a secure online donation.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:47 pm.

