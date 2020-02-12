  • February 12, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 12

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:30 am

Sweetheart Dance

Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation, 3800 Englewood Lane, has scheduled a Valentines Sweetheart Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event will include a live band.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yx459d86

 

XO Marriage Conference

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled an XO Marriage Conference Friday and Saturday.

Dinner and date night will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Session 1 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Session 2 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Childcare is available per reservation.

Cost is $25 per person or $50 per couple.

Registration is required.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/raa4vdf

 

Art Dine & Dance

Art Dine & Dance, Father/Daughter - Mother/Son Family Fun, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Main Street Venue, 101 W. Parker Ave., Midland.

The event will include art activity, dinner, dance and photo booth.

Cost is $40 admits 2.

To RSVP, call 432-212-8104.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ryowu6m

 

Dinner and Dance

The Knight of Columbus Council 16391 San Miguel Arcangel has scheduled a Valentines Dinner and Dance at 7 p.m. Saturday at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church, 1100 Camp St., Midland.

 Tickets are $30.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ulxklvj

 

Items needed for ministry

Door of Hope Thrift Store, 1611 E. Eighth St., is in need of donations to help support the ministries of the mission.

Door of Hope accepts items such as clothes for men, women, children and babies, house wares, decorator items, furniture, desks, toys, shoes, purses, linens, sporting goods, bicycles, lawn and garden items, tools, exercise equipment, antiques, appliances, jewelry, cars, boats, motorcycles, RVs and even airplanes.

To schedule a pickup, call 337-8294.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tq6q4c7

 

Municipal Court to be closed Thursday, Friday

Odessa’s Municipal Court will be closed Thursday and Friday to transition software systems, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

On Thursday and Friday, all systems will be down, the lobby will be closed to the public and no payments will be processed.

Municipal Court will reopen on Tuesday following the President’s Day holiday.

 

OHS FFA Booster Club hosts ‘Let’s Go Bowling’

The Odessa FFA Booster Club will host Let’s Go Bowling March 21 at Diamond Lanes in Odessa.

Check-in is at 10 a.m. and bowling starts at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $30 per person.

Multiple game formats and prize levels and a silent auction will be featured.

Send payment and registration forms to Odessa FFA Booster Club, 7649 W. Dunn St., Odessa, Texas 79763. Please make checks payable to Odessa FFA Booster Club. For more information or other payment options, call Crystal Gazaway, 413-3662.

Donations may also be made to the same address. Call Gazaway for more information or other payment options.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/qpham37

Posted in on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

