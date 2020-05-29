UTPB nursing educators keeping up clinical chops

Two top academicians at University of Texas Permian Basin are among many that have stepped in to help with clinical needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diana Ruiz is the academic chair of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and Minerva Gonzales is the associate dean of the College of Nursing. Both have been involved in the triage call center and contact tracing related to coronavirus and said they have been supported by College of Nursing Dean Donna Beuk and the university in their efforts.

Ruiz said she and Gonzales have a clinical practice they maintain once a week at Midland Memorial Hospital as part of their education department. They have also helped the 68 Nurse team at Midland Memorial Hospital to establish a triage process and helped train nurses who couldn’t work in their regular departments during the pandemic.

Ruiz said she had the opportunity to train about 13 nurses that were unable to work in their usual departments because there were no elective surgeries being performed.

“… Those nurses were amazing. They jumped in. They learned everything within a day and helped take over that part of it. Because of that experience, our dean reached out to Judge (Debi) Hays here in Ector and that’s where all of this came to be,” Ruiz said.

“We, as a leadership group from the College of Nursing, we wanted to be able to help partner with the other organizations that are involved to help create the drive- thru testing component that was needed here in Ector County,” Gonzales said.

She added that it was a huge joint effort between the City of Odessa, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, UTPB, ECISD and many others.

Gonzales and Ruiz also work on contact tracing and providing test results for people who have been tested for COVID-19.

The effort has enabled Ruiz and Gonzales to go back to their roots.

From her perspective, Ruiz said when nurses leave the traditional bedside role, they struggle with the question of their contribution to their profession and community. Helping in the pandemic is a way to answer that question.

“… And what I love about UTPB, about our dean, Dr. Beuk, is that we are supported in being involved in our profession and in the practice setting and so there was never a question of can we do this, it was just a matter of when can we start,” Ruiz said.

She added that this has given her a chance to be a peer with her students.

Ruiz said UTPB had 22 students graduate and she was able to work with 18 of them and found it rewarding.

“… I think it’s been humbling for me, “Ruiz said. “It’s taught me how amazing our students are, how resilient they are, and really honestly the bigger picture it’s taught me how amazing our community is … So many entities have come together to make this happen — the city, the county. We have law enforcement, the fire department … ECISD school nurses. It’s just been amazing to see everybody come together. It’s, again, humbling to remind ourselves that we’re a tiny part of a bigger picture, and when it comes down to it, it’s hard to find (anyone) not willing to help. We have lots of people that were willing to step up and help, and donate money, or time, or resources. I’ve just been really impressed with the way our community’s come together,” Ruiz said.

Gonzales said when the Ebola virus hit years ago there were no policies or procedures.

“I was able to … take that experience and morph it the way I needed to … for this experience. Again, although they are completely different I think being able to utilize my past nursing experience and being able to share it with my students now I think for me … it’s really made a difference personally and professionally for me,” Gonzales said.

Like Ruiz said, Gonzales said the experience has humbled her. She added that it’s a rare occasion when you get to work alongside nurses you trained and said it’s a privilege.

Gonzales said they didn’t know how bad COVID-19 might get in the community and they wanted to be prepared.

“Contact tracing is one of the key (components) by which to reduce spread. The art of contact tracing changes daily,” Ruiz said.

She added that the pandemic is teaching students and medical providers to be flexible and to always keep up with the changing guidelines.

“So much of nursing is to stay on top of the trend, stay with evidence-based practice and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Ruiz said.

Gonzales agreed.

“We always teach students they have to remain flexible. You walk in every day to the job you have and you know it’s going to change in one way or another, so flexibility is always key,” Gonzales said.

She added that she tries to give a shout out to all the nurses that work with them at the call center every chance she gets.

“We’ve had some really awesome nurses. We’re here to listen; we’re here to answer as best we can. If we don’t know the answer, we have an awesome physician (Dr. Timothy Benton from Texas Tech health sciences) that we can go to. We’re here for the community. That’s our goal. That’s pretty much what we’re here to do,” Gonzales said.

She added that it has been tough working at the university and doing clinical work.

“There are tears — tears of happiness; tears of exhaustion. I think the tears of exhaustion I think we hear it in our patients’ voices when they call and they’re scared. I know Diana has mentioned it, too, because we have to talk to them about results and different things of that nature. And yeah, it’s tough even when you give them good results and they are so relieved. It’s an emotional toll on you, to be honest with you. This is seven days a week right now. There are no breaks. There’s not a day that I’m not working on this. It’s a full time with our other full time,” Gonzales said.

Ruiz said they helped create and design the contact tracing and drive-thru testing.

“We have a personal investment in it — personal and professional. We want to make sure that it’s done right and it’s done the best way for our community,” Ruiz said.

“I was taken aback by how much coaching and counseling I’ve needed to do during calls,” she added. “People really take it hard … I can see where that diagnosis would be very frightening, so it takes us right back to our nursing roots of being supportive and guiding to them and helping them get through a tough time.”