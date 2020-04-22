Drive-thru coming

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that the EOC is going to conduct some, “dry runs,” this week and if everything works out, they could open up the facility as soon as Monday.

He said that the process would entail for patients to call a representative who will pass the patient information to Dr. Timothy Benton who will decide who is a candidate for a test or not.

Shelton said that after the screening, patients drive to the Ector County Coliseum and go through multiple checkpoints, get a swab and then patients will receive a text with their results.

He added that patients will not have to leave their vehicles while getting swabbed.

Ector County has 62 positives, 932 negatives, 179 pending and 1,178 total people have been tested. Twenty-eight have recovered and there have been four deaths of Ector County residents.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that MCH has tested 587 patients, 37 positives and five of those are in the hospital. Tippin said that MCH has received 480 negatives with 70 pending. He added that there are 13 patients under investigation in the hospital.

Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that 139 of the Madison Medical Resort employees had tested negative. She said that currently there are none pending and that Madison still had to get in touch with certain employees to be tested.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that including the Madison Medical Residents, ORMC has tested 249 people with 13 positives, 233 negatives and three are pending.

“We’ve used five of our rapid tests so far so we have 17 of those test kits remaining. We are reaching out to the state to get more of those test kits so that we can continue to do those,” Brown said.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said that ORMC’s transition back to doing elective surgeries is going reasonably well. He said that they are trying to follow algorithms to keep patients safe and to prioritize those who need surgeries done right away. He said that they did around ten surgeries on Wednesday and that the range throughout the week won’t differ far from that.

“That’s low compared to our normal volume,” he said, “But it’s ramping up cautiously but in real time.”

He added that since ORMC started doing elective surgeries, there will be some employees coming back to work.

“It’s not a ‘open your tap and let everybody come back’, that’s not the point,” he added, “It’s slowly bring people back as you need as volume builds and as safety allows.”

While government officials nationally and locally are pushing to open the economy, Saravanan spoke for medical personnel saying that, “Nobody knows how to predict the data for sure,” but that for the first time during Tuesday’s briefing data showed a decrease in new COVID-19 cases each day.

“Even medical professionals fully understand what the economic impact is of such a large shutdown. So, we want everything to come back to as normal as possible, but we want to do it in the safest way possible.”

MCH Chief of Staff and interim medical officer Dr. Donald Davenport said that even when the economy is open there will still be social distancing and people are still going to be wearing masks.

“We have to prepare for what could happen as well. If we start to see a surge, how are we gonna react to that and we have to be aware that, that could potentially happen when you start having more people congregate in public.”

He added that the community and hospitals need to look at their contingency plans and be willing to slow down reopening if a spike in cases did occur.

“I know nobody wants to hear that, but that’s the reality of the situation,” he said, “If we start to decrease in number of cases and then all of a sudden we start to peak again, then we gotta reevaluate that situation.”

Saravanan said for questions regarding COVID-19 treatment, new drugs or testing, he would refer providers and people interested to https://tinyurl.com/y7clu26f.