  • October 31, 2019

BeYOUtiful Preteen Girls Clinic set

Posted: Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:18 pm

The BeYOUtiful Preteen Girls Clinic is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway in Monahans.

It is for sixth through eighth graders and includes workshops on beauty and fashion, styling tips, finance, fitness, pre-teen health and faith and spirituality.

At the conclusion of the event, mothers are asked to join the group for a reflection session from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A coffee and hot chocolate bar will be provided by Complex Community Federal Credit Union.

Speakers include Shelby Landgraf, Jessica Phillips and Heather Pritchard.

For more information, contact Haley LaCaze at (432) 943-2682 or haley.lacaze@ag.tamu.edu.

