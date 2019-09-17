Council hashes out ethics ordinance concerns

An Odessa city councilman who has berated city staff, the public and the media had a lot of issues with an ethics ordinance being examined by the council.

Odessa City Council is examining a proposed ethics ordinance in close detail after one council member said they had reservations about the language used in the document.

Council members reviewed sections of the ordinance Tuesday during a work session and found members had different interpretations to the stated guidelines. Clarifications on the wording of some sentences were agreed upon and others will be revised by the city’s attorney.

“The document has a lot of holes as far as I’m concerned and it allows too much to be interpreted by whoever chooses to in a subjective rather than objective manner,” District 1 Council Member Malcolm Hamilton said.

The ordinance was a response to actions made by Hamilton last year. He reportedly shouted at then City Attorney Gary Landers following an October City Council meeting and an Odessa police officer was stationed to guard the lobby of City Hall.

A section in the ordinance about council members’ conduct with the public during meetings stated guidelines for active listening that Hamilton said were oppressive.

The ordinance states it is disconcerting to speakers to have council members not look at them when they are speaking. The document also advises council members to avoid reading notes for a long period of time or gazing around the room to avoid the appearance of disinterest.

“I’ve gazed around the room at times, but it doesn’t mean I’m not listening,” Hamilton said.

The proposed item also states council members will try to be mindful of their facial expressions during public meetings.

Council members agreed these points were important reminders, but Hamilton questioned why they were placed in the ethics ordinance.

“It’s all subjective,” he said. “Why is that language in here trying to control a council member’s facial expression?”

At-Large Council Member Peggy Dean said some guidelines seem like they should not have to be in the ordinance, but by including them it is a way to cover all areas of potential conflict for the city.

“It’s just saying respect who is speaking,” District 5 Council Member Mari Willis said.

Hamilton continued to say that the document leaves too much to interpretation and voiced concerns about equal enforcement of the ethics ordinance for all members.

Standards of conduct for council members listed in the ordinance is intended to be self-enforcing, and those who repeatedly fail to follow proper conduct could be reprimanded, formally censured by the council or removed from committee assignments.

“It’s all about someone’s perspective of how to exercise this and if that’s the case then how is there going to be checks and balances here to make sure the abuse doesn’t take place because we’re all human,” Hamilton said.

City Council will continue discussion on the ethics ordinance next week and possibly vote on the item during their next regularly scheduled meeting.