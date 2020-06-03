Westlake, Salvation Army kick off annual fan drive

For the 14th consecutive year, Westlake Ace Hardware is partnering with the Salvation Army on a fan drive running through June 21 to provide relief for those in need. During the drive, customers at all Westlake Ace Hardware stores are asked to round up the total of their purchases. Contributions may also be made online at tinyurl.com/y7ptc2wl.

“This is something that Ace and the Salvation Army have teamed up on over the years and it truly has been beneficial,” said Capt. Juan Gomez, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Odessa. “One thing my wife and I noticed in our first summer here was these fans are a huge need but they’re also in big demand.

“We have a large number of the people who come through our doors that are elderly. We did have some single parents or regular households that were lacking in funds and we’re unable to provide the fans themselves.”

Garcia noted that public health concerns in the face of the coronavirus pandemic add to the urgency.

“We even had some people show up with a doctor’s note that said they needed some sort of an AC or ventilation in their home for lack of an H/VAC,” he said. “We, of course, told them that that was not a requirement, but the moment we received these fans, they started to make their way out our doors very quickly.

“When the heat outside gets to 110, as it often does in Odessa, you have that internal heat, as well. A lot of the houses around here are made of brick. You have some adobe, some cement houses or construction in our homes. That adds to the amount of heat that is retained within our homes.”

Daphney Legarda, general manager of the Westlake Ace Hardware store at 4652 E University Blvd., said all proceeds raised locally will stay in the community.

“At the end of the fan drive, we tally up all donations and we give those fans to the Salvation Army at cost,” Legarda said. “One of the reasons why we do this is during the peak of the summer when people need them the most.

“We’re definitely hoping we’re able to raise more money this year than last year. We donated almost $2,000, which is equal to almost 130 fans.”

The total contribution was even more, Gomez said.

“In addition to the 130 fans from them, they were able to give us some other fans later on, as well,” he said. “We went through those fans so quickly. They’re just a fantastic partner and I think they understand the need, especially out here in West Texas, where the sun can get pretty daunting.

“A fan is sometimes not seen as a necessity. It’s more of a luxury, somebody might say, and they can’t afford the luxuries right now because they’re paying two times the amount for toilet paper than they were six months ago, or bottled water or disinfectant or whatever.”

Westlake Ace Hardware, based in Kansas City, Missouri, has 139 stores nationwide, including Odessa, Midland and San Angelo. Last year’s fan drive raised more than $78,000, allowing for 5,700 fans to be donated to the Salvation Army.

The company is kicking off this year’s drive by contributing the first 625 fans.

Legarda, who has been involved in the fan drive the past four years, said community involvement is what makes the project such a success.

“One thing is just the community, especially all the customers that we have and see on a daily basis,” she said. “They love the fan drive. We have other events, like the Children’s Miracle Network event, but it when it comes to the fan drive our community, just year-round, love to donate. They know how it is with this West Texas weather and the heat.

“We have companies say they want to donate 20 fans or 50 fans. I know seeing that in these past years, seeing the community come together and join us throughout Westlake and seeing what they donate. It’s nice seeing the community here in Odessa do that.”