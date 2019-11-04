Quick Hits Nov. 4

Transportation plan workshops

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization will complete the development of its new 25-year regional Metropolitan Transportation Plan with a public workshop 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Basin MPO, 9601 Wright Drive, Midland.

The Forward 45 MTP reflects the community’s vision for long-term community growth supported by a wide variety of regional transportation system investment priorities.

Participants at these workshops will be given the opportunity to share their vision for the community and its transportation future. Feel free to bring questions about projects that you are interested in or to get help and insight on issues from the presenters. Discuss how agencies, local governments, and the private sector can work collaboratively to improve the Odessa Midland area.

For more information, call -617-0129.

ON THE NET

>> permianbasinmpo.com

Ceremony

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Ave., has scheduled a flag retirement ceremony honoring the U.S. flag and veterans who have served our country from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 269-0151. Call to drop off flags.

ON THE NET

>> crescentpark.org

Texas Young Masters

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts.

Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15.

A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study.

The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin.

Go online to apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program.

ON THE NET

>> https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS