  • April 16, 2020

Commissioners look to slash budget - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 11:01 am

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 11:01 am

Grappling with the myriad of problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ector County commissioners on Friday morning will view cuts in departmental operations that could run as high as 30 percent.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said Thursday that exactly what the panel would do was undetermined, but it would be necessary to address the crushing loss of revenues that has already been felt and the even worse drop in funding that may be expected next year.

 Dr. Timothy Benton, associate dean for clinical affairs at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will also be heard during the special 10 a.m. session at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St.

 Benton said following the court’s regular Tuesday meeting that he would discuss possible COVID-19 testing.

Childers said that it budget cuts are mandated, they will apply to all departments of the county government. “I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we are looking at all our options,” he said.

 “We’ve already lost $250,000 at the coliseum and in the coliseum barns with carnivals, Jackalopes games and other things.  We have also lost substantial sales tax revenues.

 “Next year will be the hard year with more losses in with sales taxes and even ad valorem taxes.”

  Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton said Thursday that the next fiscal year’s budget for 2020-21 “will be lower” in deference to the inevitable decrease in revenues, but employees’ pay will be unaffected for the rest of the current budgetary year.

“We’re trying to make preparations for the future and we want to make everybody in the county aware of what’s coming,” Shelton said. “There is no better time than now to start making preparations.”

 The commissioner said all department heads had been asked to look at their budgets and see if there was anywhere that expenditures could be reduced; however, the situation was in a high state of flux and departmental exigencies would be considered.

“Some departments may have room in their budget to cut (up to) 30 percent, but some may not,” Shelton said. “We just have to look at what may be feasible.”

